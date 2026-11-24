ETV Bharat / state

17 People, Including Children, Fall Ill After Eating Chicken Shawarma In Bhiwandi

Thane: At least 17 people have suffered food poisoning after consuming chicken shawarma from a roadside eatery in the busy Vanjarpatti Naka area of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Those affected, including children and a two-month pregnant woman, were admitted to Bhiwandi Sub-District Hospital after experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea, and nausea.

According to officials, several residents of the Bhoiwada and Mhada Colony areas purchased shawarma from shops near Vanjarpatti Naka on Monday night. Within an hour of consuming the food, several people began experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea. As their condition worsened on Tuesday afternoon, they were rushed to the government hospital for treatment.

Government medical officials confirmed that 17 people had been affected so far. Officials have also said that the number of affected people could increase, as more residents have reported experiencing similar symptoms.

A similar incident was reported last month in the Khandupada area of Bhiwandi, where around 107 people developed health complications after consuming shawarma.

The recurrence of such incidents has raised questions about food quality, meat storage practices, hygiene standards and compliance with food safety regulations at shawarma outlets.

Residents have questioned whether the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are conducting regular inspections of roadside food establishments. They have demanded immediate inspections of the establishments concerned and strict action against those found violating food safety norms.