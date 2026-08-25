ETV Bharat / state

17-Month-Old Saves Lives As Tamil Nadu's Youngest Organ Donor

The 17-month-old brain-dead child was given state honours at the hospital. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The organs of a 17-month-old baby who was declared brain-dead at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, have been donated on Thursday, with the parents choosing to help save other lives despite their grief.

The baby had been admitted to the hospital for treatment after being diagnosed with hydrocephalus. The child's condition was critical and doctors had provided intensive treatment and continuous monitoring for six days.

However, with no improvement in the child's condition, a team of medical experts conducted the necessary examinations and procedures and declared the baby brain-dead early on August 24.

Despite their unbearable grief, the parents decided to donate their child's organs with the hope of helping save the lives of others.

Tamil Nadu's Youngest Organ Donor