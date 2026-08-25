17-Month-Old Saves Lives As Tamil Nadu's Youngest Organ Donor
The parents' decision came after medical experts confirmed the child's condition following examinations and procedures at the Chennai government hospital.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
Chennai: The organs of a 17-month-old baby who was declared brain-dead at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, have been donated on Thursday, with the parents choosing to help save other lives despite their grief.
The baby had been admitted to the hospital for treatment after being diagnosed with hydrocephalus. The child's condition was critical and doctors had provided intensive treatment and continuous monitoring for six days.
However, with no improvement in the child's condition, a team of medical experts conducted the necessary examinations and procedures and declared the baby brain-dead early on August 24.
Despite their unbearable grief, the parents decided to donate their child's organs with the hope of helping save the lives of others.
Tamil Nadu's Youngest Organ Donor
With the donation, the 17-month-old became Tamil Nadu's youngest organ donor, according to the hospital. Previously, the organs of a child aged one year and eight months had been donated at the same hospital.
The Tamil Nadu government expressed its condolences to the child's parents for their selfless decision. Madras Medical College Principal Shantaraman said the child's body was given a ceremonial guard of honour before being handed over to the parents.
He said the parents' decision to donate their child's organs despite the immense grief of losing their child was a remarkable humanitarian act.
According to Shantaraman, their decision could also raise awareness in society about the importance of organ donation.
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