17 Hazaribagh Youths Kindle Hope, Bring Warmth And Education To Primitive Birhor Tribe
From collecting over 500 warm clothes via social media drives to teaching children in remote villages, the 'Artha Ek Prayas' are going the extra mile.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 4:37 PM IST
Hazaribagh: A group of 17 young friends from Hazaribagh, comprising mostly tribals, who identify themselves as the “Artha Ek Prayas” team, are out to uplift the condition of Birhors, a semi-nomadic, primitive tribe, primarily living in Jharkhand.
These youths have taken it upon themselves to shower their kindness on the Birhor tribe through selfless service. From collecting over 500 warm clothes via social media drives to teaching children in remote villages, they are on a mission.
Within a few days, they collected over 500 pieces of warm clothing, ranging from jackets to gloves and caps. They delivered the clothing to the homes of the endangered Birhor tribe. The members of this group said service should be selfless, and when self-interest is involved, it is not social service. One of the students, Deepa Kumari, said doing such work brings peace to the heart.
"We are striving our best to connect children who are deprived of education and motivate them to study. Currently, those who lack warm clothes are being provided with what is necessary for them to keep themselves protected from the cold. We convinced people from not only Hazaribagh but also Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to donate clothes to complement our efforts," Kumari said.
All the members of the group are students. Some are studying in colleges, while others are preparing for competitive exams. According to them, if everyone comes forward with help, it will ease the problems of society and assist the needy. They are working with the hope that more such groups can be formed to support the members of the group.
The gesture from these students has brought a smile to the faces of the Birhor tribals. They expressed their happiness after receiving the warm clothes when they needed them most. Locals of Bhuswa Panchayat, Champa Nagar and Navadih also lauded the effort as commendable. The Birhor tribe is on the verge of extinction, and the government has chalked out plans to save them from extinction.