ETV Bharat / state

17 Hazaribagh Youths Kindle Hope, Bring Warmth And Education To Primitive Birhor Tribe

Hazaribagh: A group of 17 young friends from Hazaribagh, comprising mostly tribals, who identify themselves as the “Artha Ek Prayas” team, are out to uplift the condition of Birhors, a semi-nomadic, primitive tribe, primarily living in Jharkhand.

These youths have taken it upon themselves to shower their kindness on the Birhor tribe through selfless service. From collecting over 500 warm clothes via social media drives to teaching children in remote villages, they are on a mission.

Within a few days, they collected over 500 pieces of warm clothing, ranging from jackets to gloves and caps. They delivered the clothing to the homes of the endangered Birhor tribe. The members of this group said service should be selfless, and when self-interest is involved, it is not social service. One of the students, Deepa Kumari, said doing such work brings peace to the heart.