ETV Bharat / state

16th Kerala Assembly Convenes; 139 MLAs Sworn In As V D Satheesan Government Begins Legislative Term

Thiruvananthapuram: The first session of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly commenced on Thursday, formally marking the beginning of the legislative tenure of the newly elected government led by Chief Minister V D Satheesan. The proceedings began with Pro-tem Speaker G Sudhakaran administering the oath of office to the newly elected legislators amid elaborate arrangements in the Assembly.

Sudhakaran was sworn in as Pro-tem Speaker by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Satheesan and senior leaders. A total of 139 MLAs completed the oath-taking process, which was conducted in alphabetical order.

I V Abdul Gafoor from Kalamaserry constituency and representing the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was the first legislator to take oath, followed by Parakkal Abdulla and K M Abhijith, all of whom swore in the name of God.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader O S Ambika from Attingal constituency became the first woman MLA to take oath during the session after making a solemn affirmation. Several members, particularly the Left representatives, including Punalur MLA C Ajayasprasad, GR Anil, MS Arun Kumar, KN Balagopal, CP John, V Joy and Congress MLA V T Balram from Thrithala in Palakkad district, opted for solemn affirmations rather than of religious oaths. Wadakkanchery MLA Xavier Chittilappilly was the last member to be sworn in.

The ceremony also reflected the Assembly's linguistic diversity. Manjeshwaram MLA A K M Ashraf took oath in Kannada, while Devikulam MLA F Raja swore in Tamil. Senior leaders, including Ministers Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and Sunny Joseph; Faisal Babu and actor-turned-MLA Ramesh Pisharody took oath in English.