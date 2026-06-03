Major Crackdown Against Illegally Staying Bangladeshi Nationals In Ahmedabad; 166 Apprehended
Joint teams of Ahmedabad Crime Branch, local police and various security agencies conducted raids under “Operation Delta” to apprehend 166 Bangladeshi nationals.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The police have apprehended 166 Bangladeshi nationals allegedly residing illegally in Ahmedabad in the largest-ever operation in the city against the nationals of the neighbouring country.
Last night, over 30 teams comprising the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, local police, and various security agencies conducted raids across the city under “Operation Delta,” detaining over 300 suspected persons, of whom 166 people turned out to be Bangladeshi nationals comprising 41 men, 95 women, and 30 children. The interrogation of the remaining individuals and their document verification is currently ongoing, police said.
The operation was carried out on the directive of the state government and under the instructions of deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi. The raids were carried out in several areas, including Narol, Vatva, Odhav, Isanpur, Danilimda, Sarkhej, and Naroda.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, JCP, Crime Branch, Sharad Singhal said that the Ahmedabad Crime Branch formed multiple teams to conduct search operations across various localities of the city. “Around 300 individuals have been detained, and preliminary investigations have confirmed that 166 of them are Bangladeshi nationals,” he said.
Singhal added that many women were involved in work related to “spas and prostitution, while most of the men were engaged in tailoring, waste collection, and manual labour.” "An investigation is also underway regarding the involvement of local agents and a racket involved in the creation of fake documents," he said.
JCP Singhal said that it has come to light that some of the Bangladeshi nationals arrived in Ahmedabad months ago and were remitting money to their home country.
Ahmedabad city police commissioner G S Malik said that as part of a statewide campaign, a large-scale operation was conducted in Ahmedabad. “The Aadhaar cards and other identity documents of the arrested suspects are currently being verified. Preliminary investigations have revealed that a significant number of these individuals are Bangladeshi nationals, and legal proceedings have already been initiated against them. During the investigation, Indian documents including Aadhaar cards were recovered from some of the suspects,” he said.
Malik added that an inquiry will be conducted into all aspects of the matter and specifically cover "who are the agents who created these documents, assisted them, and played a role in the illegal procurement of identity proofs.”
According to the police, after learning about the search operation, some suspects attempted to flee towards the Ahmedabad railway station while others left the city through road routes. However, the police took timely action and successfully apprehended a large number of individuals.
Malik affirmed legal action against Bangladeshi nationals who have illegally entered India. “Once the identification process is complete, steps will be taken in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to deport Bangladeshi nationals,” he said.
Last year, 465 illegal Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Ahmedabad, while the "Operation Delta" campaign launched this year has been hailed as one of the largest operations against infiltrators in the city.
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