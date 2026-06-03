ETV Bharat / state

Major Crackdown Against Illegally Staying Bangladeshi Nationals In Ahmedabad; 166 Apprehended

Ahmedabad: The police have apprehended 166 Bangladeshi nationals allegedly residing illegally in Ahmedabad in the largest-ever operation in the city against the nationals of the neighbouring country.

Last night, over 30 teams comprising the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, local police, and various security agencies conducted raids across the city under “Operation Delta,” detaining over 300 suspected persons, of whom 166 people turned out to be Bangladeshi nationals comprising 41 men, 95 women, and 30 children. The interrogation of the remaining individuals and their document verification is currently ongoing, police said.

The operation was carried out on the directive of the state government and under the instructions of deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi. The raids were carried out in several areas, including Narol, Vatva, Odhav, Isanpur, Danilimda, Sarkhej, and Naroda.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, JCP, Crime Branch, Sharad Singhal said that the Ahmedabad Crime Branch formed multiple teams to conduct search operations across various localities of the city. “Around 300 individuals have been detained, and preliminary investigations have confirmed that 166 of them are Bangladeshi nationals,” he said.

Singhal added that many women were involved in work related to “spas and prostitution, while most of the men were engaged in tailoring, waste collection, and manual labour.” "An investigation is also underway regarding the involvement of local agents and a racket involved in the creation of fake documents," he said.

JCP Singhal said that it has come to light that some of the Bangladeshi nationals arrived in Ahmedabad months ago and were remitting money to their home country.