Police On Toes As 161 Gelatin Sticks Found Near School In Uttarakhand

Almora: A total of 161 gelatin sticks were recovered from the bushes outside a government school in Dabra near Almora in Uttarakhand, police said on Friday, launching a major probe into tracing the source of the explosives.

According to the police, the school principal informed them on Thursday evening that children playing outside the Government Higher Secondary School spotted some suspicious objects in the bushes. Soon after, the Salt police team arrived at the scene and cordoned off the entire area for security reasons.

During a search of the area, a total of 161 gelatin sticks were recovered. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police called in the bomb disposal squad and dog squad to the scene on Friday. Expert teams conducted a thorough inspection of the area, collected samples of the gelatin sticks, and sent them for testing.

An explosive material, gelatin is made from a mixture of nitroglycerin and nitrocellulose, used for construction and mining. The police in Uttarakhand are leaving no stone unturned to probe the case, considering that a massive quantity of explosives was recovered from Faridabad in Haryana earlier this month, as J&K Police unearthed a major terror network linked to the Delhi blast.