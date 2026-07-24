ETV Bharat / state

1,600-Year-Old Ganesha Statues Unearthed In Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

The two small Ganesha idols are believed to be nearly 1,600 years old ( ETV Bharat )

Mangalagiri: Two small Ganesha idols, believed to be nearly 1,600 years old, were found in an agricultural field in Kaja village in Mangalagiri Mandal of Guntur district recently.

The discovery has thrown a fresh light into the region's rich archaeological heritage.

According to Dr Emani Sivanagi Reddy, CEO of the Pleach India Foundation and a noted archaeological researcher, the idols were accidentally unearthed when farmer Simhadri Venkatarama Reddy was ploughing his field.

The plough struck a mound, leading to the discovery of the ancient sculptures.

The idols measure 3 cm and 5 cm in height and 2 cm and 4 cm in width, respectively.

They appear to have been carved from red sandstone (Chintamani stone).