ETV Bharat / state

160 Bangladeshi Nationals Staying Illegally In Bengaluru Sent Back

Bengaluru: As many as 160 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in Bengaluru and neighbouring districts have been deported to their country, following completion of legal formalities, police said on Thursday. The deportation operation was jointly coordinated by the police and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, the deportation process happened on Wednesday. After coordinating with the Indian Air Force, these illegal migrants were deported by a special flight. The FRRO coordinated with the BSF, the officer said.

The individuals were detained from Bellandur, Begur, Varthur, Bande Palya and Marathahalli, while seven others were detained from Chikkamagaluru and Gadag districts, police said. They were flown from Bengaluru and taken to the national border, where they were handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF), officials said.

A police officer said that after receiving repeated complaints about illegal Bangladeshis staying in Karnataka, especially in key areas of Bengaluru, police conducted verification drives at various places.