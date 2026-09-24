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160 Bangladeshi Nationals Staying Illegally In Bengaluru Sent Back

The Bangladeshi nationals were flown from Bengaluru and taken to the national border, where they were handed over to the BSF.

160 Bangladeshi Nationals Staying Illegally In Bengaluru Sent Back
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By PTI

Published : September 24, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bengaluru: As many as 160 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in Bengaluru and neighbouring districts have been deported to their country, following completion of legal formalities, police said on Thursday. The deportation operation was jointly coordinated by the police and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, the deportation process happened on Wednesday. After coordinating with the Indian Air Force, these illegal migrants were deported by a special flight. The FRRO coordinated with the BSF, the officer said.

The individuals were detained from Bellandur, Begur, Varthur, Bande Palya and Marathahalli, while seven others were detained from Chikkamagaluru and Gadag districts, police said. They were flown from Bengaluru and taken to the national border, where they were handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF), officials said.

A police officer said that after receiving repeated complaints about illegal Bangladeshis staying in Karnataka, especially in key areas of Bengaluru, police conducted verification drives at various places.

The verification was carried out at locations, including sheds and camps, and those found to be foreign nationals without valid documents were first sent to detention centres before being deported after completion of legal procedures, the officer said.

Police said the operation also involved ensuring that those deported do not return to the country illegally. The Electronic City division police had recently deported 31 Bangladeshi nationals through Kolkata, they said.

Read More

  1. Two Bangladeshis Arrested After Gwalior STF Busts Fake Passport Racket; 70 Fake Documents Under Scanner
  2. 31 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Reach Malda From Bengaluru For Deportation

TAGGED:

BANGLADESHI NATIONALS ILLEGAL STAY
BANGLADESH
BENGALURU POLICE
160 BANGLADESHI NATIONALS DEPORTED

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