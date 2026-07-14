16-Year-Old Girl Alleges Rape, Attempted Murder In Haridwar; Seven Booked
A teenage girl escaped after an alleged rape in Haridwar and accused the suspects of planning to kill her, police said.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Haridwar: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a forest area under the Pathri police station limits of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against seven youths in connection with the incident.
According to the complaint, the accused allegedly assaulted the girl's male friend before abducting her. After the alleged rape, they reportedly planned to kill her, but the teenager managed to flee and later narrated her ordeal to her family. The victim is a resident of a village under the Laksar police station area.
According to the police, the incident allegedly took place on Sunday night. The victim's family approached the Pathri police station and submitted a written complaint. In her complaint, the girl stated that she was travelling on a motorcycle with a male acquaintance when seven to eight youths allegedly chased and intercepted them near agricultural fields on the outskirts of the village.
The complaint alleges that the accused first assaulted the boy and forced him to flee. They then allegedly molested the girl before taking her to a nearby field, where one of the accused allegedly raped her. According to the victim, all the accused were under the influence of alcohol, while the others also attempted to rape her.
The victim further alleged that the accused were discussing keeping her captive throughout the night before killing her.
However, she managed to escape when she got an opportunity and fled through the fields. She eventually reached a nearby house, where a woman helped her.
When the teenager did not return home that night, her family searched for her throughout the night. They found her the following morning, after which she narrated the incident. The family then approached the police and sought action against the unidentified accused.
Police have launched a search operation for the accused, while the victim's statement is also being recorded as part of the investigation.
Pathri Station House Officer Ravindra Kumar said, "Based on the complaint received, an FIR has been registered against unidentified accused under the relevant sections of law. The matter is being investigated thoroughly, and the accused will be arrested soon."
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