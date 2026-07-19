ETV Bharat / state

16-Year-Old Boy Shoots Dead Girlfriend; Buries Body In Agri Field With Kin's Help In Karnataka

Ramanagara: In a chilling murder reported from Karnataka, a 16-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his girlfriend of the same age after accusing her of talking to another boy on Instagram in Ramanagara, police said. The boy, along with his brother and uncle then buried the body in their agricultural land in Ramanagara, according to the police, which shifted the prime accused to a juvenile home and arrested his brother and uncle.

The chilling murder is said to have taken place on July 10 under Kodihalli police station limits in Kanakapura taluk. It is learnt that the boy and the girl met on social media and were in love with each other.

How The Murder Came To Light

According to police, the girl's parents had belatedly filed a complaint with the police about her disappearance in Bengaluru South district.

The girl had dropped out in the 9th standard while the accused is also a dropout. Subsequent police investigation following the missing complaint revealed that the two minors met on social media and later fell in love.