16-Year-Old Boy Shoots Dead Girlfriend; Buries Body In Agri Field With Kin's Help In Karnataka
Police said the boy suspected the girl to be talking to another boy on Instagram and shot her from close range with an old rifle.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Ramanagara: In a chilling murder reported from Karnataka, a 16-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his girlfriend of the same age after accusing her of talking to another boy on Instagram in Ramanagara, police said. The boy, along with his brother and uncle then buried the body in their agricultural land in Ramanagara, according to the police, which shifted the prime accused to a juvenile home and arrested his brother and uncle.
The chilling murder is said to have taken place on July 10 under Kodihalli police station limits in Kanakapura taluk. It is learnt that the boy and the girl met on social media and were in love with each other.
How The Murder Came To Light
According to police, the girl's parents had belatedly filed a complaint with the police about her disappearance in Bengaluru South district.
The girl had dropped out in the 9th standard while the accused is also a dropout. Subsequent police investigation following the missing complaint revealed that the two minors met on social media and later fell in love.
On July 10, the accused noticed that the girl was talking to another boy on Instagram, police said. Enraged by this, he got into a fight with her and assaulted her. He then shot her in the face with an old rifle leading to her on the spot death, according to the police. The accused then called his elder brother and uncle, both of whom work as daily wage labourers. The police said that the three of them had buried the girl's body in the field with the intention of covering up the crime.
Accused's Uncle Spills The Beans While Being Drunk
It is understood that the accused's uncle, who was drunk, shared the details of the murder with one of his friends, who then spread the word to others in the village. The girl's parents filed a complaint about their daughter's disappearance. She had earlier told her parents she was staying at a friend's house.
According to the police, the accused have confessed to their crime during questioning. The prime accused has been shifted to a juvenile home while his brother and uncle were arrested in the case on Friday. A case has also been registered under the relevant sections of law including POCSO Act.
The girl's body was exhumed in the presence of the Tehsildar on Saturday and sent for postmortem. Bengaluru South District SP Srinivas Gowda said that further details will be shared based on the post-mortem report.
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