ETV Bharat / state

16-Year-Old Boy Killed By Classmate In Knife Attack At Pune Coaching Centre

Pune: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a classmate using a knife inside a private coaching centre in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

The attack took place this morning in the Rajgurunagar area of Khed taluka when the victim, Pushkaraj Dilip Shingade, a Class 10 student, was focused on his teacher’s lecture in class.

Police said the attack was so severe that the student collapsed instantly and lost a lot of blood, terrifying other students. The injured student later died during treatment.

“After the attack, the accused student fled the scene on a motorcycle. The seriously injured student was immediately admitted to the hospital. However, doctors declared him dead while treatment was underway,” they said.