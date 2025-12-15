16-Year-Old Boy Killed By Classmate In Knife Attack At Pune Coaching Centre
Police said the case had been registered under the JJ Act, and the incident was apparently the fallout of a previous dispute between the two.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST
Pune: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a classmate using a knife inside a private coaching centre in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Monday, police said.
The attack took place this morning in the Rajgurunagar area of Khed taluka when the victim, Pushkaraj Dilip Shingade, a Class 10 student, was focused on his teacher’s lecture in class.
Police said the attack was so severe that the student collapsed instantly and lost a lot of blood, terrifying other students. The injured student later died during treatment.
“After the attack, the accused student fled the scene on a motorcycle. The seriously injured student was immediately admitted to the hospital. However, doctors declared him dead while treatment was underway,” they said.
The incident was apparently the fallout of a previous dispute between the two boys, police said. “The boy, who was carrying a knife, suddenly attacked a classmate inside a classroom at the centre, leaving him seriously injured. The injured boy was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries,” an official from Khed police station said.
The official said an initial probe suggested there was some dispute between the two boys and that a process was on to detain the accused boy, he said.
“We are probing the exact reason behind the attack. Since the accused is a minor, further action in the case will be taken according to the Juvenile Justice Act,” the official said.
The deceased was the only son of his parents and is survived by a sister, mother, and father. His death has also brought immense grief to the entire family and the Rajgurunagar area, and once again raised a question mark on student safety in private coaching classes.
