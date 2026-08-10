16-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded Over Mobile Phone Use In Kota
According to the family, the boy died during treatment after being taken to a private hospital on Jhalawar Road
Published : August 10, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
Kota: A 16-year-old Class Eleven student allegedly died by suicide after allegedly being reprimanded by his father over excessive mobile phone use in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Monday.
The incident took place in the Dadabari police station area. The boy's family initially opposed a post-mortem examination and did not want police action, but later agreed after officers counselled them. Following the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family, the police said.
Dadabari police station officer Baldev Ram said police were informed about the incident on Monday. According to the family, the boy died during treatment after being taken to a private hospital on Jhalawar Road. Police shifted the body to the mortuary of the new hospital at the Medical College for the post-mortem examination.
The boy's father said his son frequently used a mobile phone and that he had reprimanded him as he normally would. "I did not know that reprimanding him would have such a tragic consequence," the father said.
The father, who works as a house painter, said his earnings were the family's primary source of income. He has a son and a daughter. The boy's mother fell ill following the incident.
According to other family members, the teenager attempted to take his own life around 8 pm on Sunday. He was immediately taken to hospital, where doctors continued treatment, but he could not be saved.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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