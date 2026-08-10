ETV Bharat / state

16-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded Over Mobile Phone Use In Kota

Kota: A 16-year-old Class Eleven student allegedly died by suicide after allegedly being reprimanded by his father over excessive mobile phone use in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Dadabari police station area. The boy's family initially opposed a post-mortem examination and did not want police action, but later agreed after officers counselled them. Following the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family, the police said.

Dadabari police station officer Baldev Ram said police were informed about the incident on Monday. According to the family, the boy died during treatment after being taken to a private hospital on Jhalawar Road. Police shifted the body to the mortuary of the new hospital at the Medical College for the post-mortem examination.

The boy's father said his son frequently used a mobile phone and that he had reprimanded him as he normally would. "I did not know that reprimanding him would have such a tragic consequence," the father said.