ETV Bharat / state

16-Year-Old Allegedly Gangraped In Uttar Pradesh; Maternal Uncle Among 10 Booked Under POCSO Act

Kannauj: Uttar Pradesh Police have booked at least ten persons for allegedly gangraping a 16-year-old girl in a town within the Rawatpur police station limits of Kannauj district, officials said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-West SM Qasim Abidi said the case was registered based on a complaint by the girl’s mother, their statements and other available evidence.

“The girl had been living with her maternal grandparents in an urban area of Kannauj for her studies. During her stay, she was sexually exploited by her maternal uncle and threatened with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone,” he said.

Citing the complaint, police said the survivor’s uncle allegedly raped her, while his friends also sexually exploited her on multiple occasions. “During this period, the girl became pregnant. To conceal the crime, an abortion was performed when she was approximately four months and twenty days into the pregnancy,” police added.

Abidi said police are examining relevant medical documents and other corroborating evidence to strengthen the case. “Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” he said.