16-Year-Old Allegedly Gangraped In Uttar Pradesh; Maternal Uncle Among 10 Booked Under POCSO Act
The DCP said the case was registered based on a complaint by the girl’s mother, their statements and other available evidence
Published : October 9, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Kannauj: Uttar Pradesh Police have booked at least ten persons for allegedly gangraping a 16-year-old girl in a town within the Rawatpur police station limits of Kannauj district, officials said on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-West SM Qasim Abidi said the case was registered based on a complaint by the girl’s mother, their statements and other available evidence.
“The girl had been living with her maternal grandparents in an urban area of Kannauj for her studies. During her stay, she was sexually exploited by her maternal uncle and threatened with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone,” he said.
Citing the complaint, police said the survivor’s uncle allegedly raped her, while his friends also sexually exploited her on multiple occasions. “During this period, the girl became pregnant. To conceal the crime, an abortion was performed when she was approximately four months and twenty days into the pregnancy,” police added.
Abidi said police are examining relevant medical documents and other corroborating evidence to strengthen the case. “Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” he said.
The DCP said that the police have registered a case against 10 individuals under serious charges, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and have initiated an investigation. “We are also working to determine the specific dates of the incidents and the identities of all those involved so that they are arrested,” he said.
Similar case in Haryana
In a similar case, police arrested three individuals for raping a minor girl in Haryana’s Faridabad district on October 2. The three accused were produced in court, which remanded them to police custody for four days.
According to the complaint, the accused allegedly held both victims captive. It is alleged that one of the accused forced a transfer of Rs 10,000 into his bank account during this time. Police are now investigating this transaction and other aspects of the incident.
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