16-Year-Old Allegedly Gang-Raped In Uttarakhand's Champawat, Outrage Erupts
Congress Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya said law and order in "Devbhoomi" has collapsed, while criticising the Dhami government over the gangrape.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Champawat: An alleged gangrape of a minor girl by three youths has surfaced in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district. Police registered a case after the survivor’s father filed a complaint, and an investigation began. The incident has sparked outrage among residents.
Incident details state a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in the Champawat district. Three local youths are named as the accused. The survivor’s father reported the incident to the Champawat Kotwali police station.
The father stated he was unwell and visited Champawat with his daughter on May 5 for medical treatment. After treatment, they returned home, but his daughter stayed in Champawat to attend a friend's wedding.
The father’s complaint states that when his daughter did not return home by late evening, he called her to check her well-being. The girl claimed that around 2.30 pm, a youth she knew had taken her to a village for a wedding.
When the girl still had not returned by late at night, the family repeatedly tried calling her, but her phone remained unreachable. Around 1:28 am, she briefly called her father, but no conversation happened before her phone switched off.
Alarmed, the father informed the police and began searching for his daughter with the locals. Around 4 am, the minor girl was allegedly found tied up in a room in Salli village. Questioned by police, the girl alleged that three youths gang-raped her and threatened to kill her if she spoke out.
The father’s complaint alleges the accused forced his daughter at knifepoint and with a basula (adze). They tied the minor with ropes, locked her in the room, and fled.
The survivor's father has directly accused the BJP Mandal vice-president, a former village head (Pradhan), and a student.
Police Registers Case
Police filed a case against the three after the search rescued the minor. Champawat Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav said police quickly deployed a team to Salli village upon learning of the girl’s disappearance during her friend’s wedding.
“The survivor told police some men raped her. She is at the district hospital for treatment and examination. We are collecting technical and physical evidence,” the SP said.
The Special Operations Group (SOG) and local police have been deployed in the area due to the gravity of the incident, the SP said. An FIR names three accused under relevant sections based on the father’s complaint, she added.
As news spread, crowds gathered in Champawat, demanding that the accused be arrested immediately. The case has ignited widespread anger among residents.
Political Reactions
The main Opposition party, Congress, has criticised the Dhami government over the gangrape case in Champawat. Uttarakhand Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya stated that law and order in "Devbhoomi" (Land of the Gods) has collapsed. In the state, those meant to protect are becoming predators.
He declared the BJP government a failure on every front. Yashpal Arya said that this heart-wrenching incident, which occurred amid the peaceful valleys of Champawat, has shaken the entire state of Uttarakhand.
Arya said that the accused student and the former Pradhan are uncle and nephew. He also stated that when the survivor tried to call her home, the accused assaulted her and tied her hands and feet. He said that this incident is not just an atrocity against a daughter, but also raises a big question mark over the law and order situation in Uttarakhand.
He added that if those in power commit such acts, whom can the mothers and sisters of this state trust? He demanded that charges be filed under the strictest laws against all accused, and that the matter be tried in a fast-track court to ensure swift punishment for the guilty.
Additionally, he called for an impartial investigation into those providing political protection to the accused, to ensure appropriate action is taken. He warned that the people of Uttarakhand will no longer remain silent.
According to the Leader of the Opposition, ensuring the safety of every daughter in the state is the government's primary responsibility, and no one has the right to shirk this duty.
Meanwhile, the Congress state president, Ganesh Godiyal, stated unequivocally that the government must not protect criminals and should take strict action on this matter immediately.
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