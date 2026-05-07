ETV Bharat / state

16-Year-Old Allegedly Gang-Raped In Uttarakhand's Champawat, Outrage Erupts

Champawat: An alleged gangrape of a minor girl by three youths has surfaced in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district. Police registered a case after the survivor’s father filed a complaint, and an investigation began. The incident has sparked outrage among residents.

Incident details state a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in the Champawat district. Three local youths are named as the accused. The survivor’s father reported the incident to the Champawat Kotwali police station.

The father stated he was unwell and visited Champawat with his daughter on May 5 for medical treatment. After treatment, they returned home, but his daughter stayed in Champawat to attend a friend's wedding.

The father’s complaint states that when his daughter did not return home by late evening, he called her to check her well-being. The girl claimed that around 2.30 pm, a youth she knew had taken her to a village for a wedding.

When the girl still had not returned by late at night, the family repeatedly tried calling her, but her phone remained unreachable. Around 1:28 am, she briefly called her father, but no conversation happened before her phone switched off.

Alarmed, the father informed the police and began searching for his daughter with the locals. Around 4 am, the minor girl was allegedly found tied up in a room in Salli village. Questioned by police, the girl alleged that three youths gang-raped her and threatened to kill her if she spoke out.

The father’s complaint alleges the accused forced his daughter at knifepoint and with a basula (adze). They tied the minor with ropes, locked her in the room, and fled.

The survivor's father has directly accused the BJP Mandal vice-president, a former village head (Pradhan), and a student.

Police Registers Case

Police filed a case against the three after the search rescued the minor. Champawat Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav said police quickly deployed a team to Salli village upon learning of the girl’s disappearance during her friend’s wedding.

“The survivor told police some men raped her. She is at the district hospital for treatment and examination. We are collecting technical and physical evidence,” the SP said.