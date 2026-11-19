ETV Bharat / state

16 Members Of Cyber Fraud Gang Apprehended By West Bengal Police In Odisha's Bhubaneswar

The accused hail from West Bengal and of them three are women. The accused are Abdul Irshad (30), Tanjil Ali (26), Sheikh Niyaz (26), Irfan Hussain (37), Okash-ur-Rahman (25), Adnan Ali (26), Bijay Kumar Das (27), Nasim Akram Khan (30), Mohammad Ali Ahmed (25), Sandeep Barik (20), Sonu Shah (26), Ketan Rana (23), Asar Anjum Khan (25), Pinali Dhar (25), Falak Kainath (23), and Ashari Imam (28).

Two cars, seven laptops, and 15 mobile phones were seized from the accused. According to a press release issued by the DCP's office, Soumitra Mondal, from the jurisdiction of the Rajarhat police station in West Bengal, lost his mobile phone on May 14, 2025. Subsequently, he discovered that a total of 32 unauthorized financial transactions had been carried out from his State Bank of India and ICICI Bank accounts without his knowledge.

He lodged a complaint regarding this at the Rajarhat police station based on which a case was registered. During the course of the investigation, a special team from the West Bengal Police arrived at Pahala police station in Bhubaneswar late on Wednesday night. Teams from West Bengal Police and Pahala police conducted raids and apprehended the accused from a rented house in Pahala area.

Police said the accused had been staying in the house for the last around one month. An officer said the owner of the rented house will also be brought under the scope of the investigation by the West Bengal Police.