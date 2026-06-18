16 KG Gold, 197 KG Silver: Devotees Donated Rs 660 Crore To Shirdi Sai Sansthan In 2025-26
Devotees living abroad offered Rs 4.89 crore in foreign currency, while revenue of Rs 39.55 cr was generated from darshan-aarti fees | Reports Ravindra Mahale.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Shirdi: Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan, the official governing and administrative body for the famous Shri Saibaba's Samadhi Temple here in Maharashtra received contributions totaling approximately Rs 660 crore in 2025-26, with offerings comprising cash, digital, and in-kind donations.
Additionally, the Sansthan's fixed deposits have reached Rs 3,618 crore, generating an income of Rs 256 crore from interest alone, according to Sai Sansthan CEO Goraksh Gadilkar.
More than 3 crore devotees visited Shirdi last year and the Sansthan's financial base is growing as a result of devotee donations and a rise in digital contributions.
Devotees also donated between Rs 15 and Rs 20 crore worth of modern medical equipment to the hospitals in Sai Sansthan. The total contributions have amounted to about ₹660 crore, Gadilkar said.
Sai devotees living abroad offered foreign currency worth Rs 4.89 crore, while revenue of Rs 39.55 crore was generated from darshan and aarti fees. The Sansthan has also invested these donations in various fixed deposits which enables them to earn interest.
Apart from cash, devotees regularly contribute significant amounts of gold and silver. As of June 15, 2026, the Sansthan holds 549.44 kg of gold approximately worth Rs 151.87 crore, and a silver stock of 7,030.47 kg valued at approximately Rs 25.33 crore.
"In the current financial year alone, devotees have offered 16 kg of gold and 197 kg of silver at the temple," Gadilkar said.
The Sansthan's income has been steadily rising over the past few years: Rs 436.95 crore in 2021-22, Rs 803.93 crore in 2022-23, Rs 819.57 crore in 2023-24, Rs 850.97 crore in 2024-25, and Rs 851.97 crore in 2025-26.
"We received donations for the hospitals and this amounts alone is nearly Rs 15 crore. Built on the faith of millions of Saibaba devotees, the Sansthan’s annual financial turnover has crossed ₹850 crore," he said.
Gadilkar, said the Sansthan has been effectively upholding Saibaba's message of annadan (food offering), with spirit of service, and humanity.
"Donations received from devotees are being utilised for patient care, education, pilgrim accommodation, and the development of various infrastructure facilities, thereby further enhancing Shirdi's spiritual and social significance," he said.
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