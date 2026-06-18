ETV Bharat / state

16 KG Gold, 197 KG Silver: Devotees Donated Rs 660 Crore To Shirdi Sai Sansthan In 2025-26

Shirdi: Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan, the official governing and administrative body for the famous Shri Saibaba's Samadhi Temple here in Maharashtra received contributions totaling approximately Rs 660 crore in 2025-26, with offerings comprising cash, digital, and in-kind donations.

Additionally, the Sansthan's fixed deposits have reached Rs 3,618 crore, generating an income of Rs 256 crore from interest alone, according to Sai Sansthan CEO Goraksh Gadilkar.

More than 3 crore devotees visited Shirdi last year and the Sansthan's financial base is growing as a result of devotee donations and a rise in digital contributions.

Devotees also donated between Rs 15 and Rs 20 crore worth of modern medical equipment to the hospitals in Sai Sansthan. The total contributions have amounted to about ₹660 crore, Gadilkar said.

Sai devotees living abroad offered foreign currency worth Rs 4.89 crore, while revenue of Rs 39.55 crore was generated from darshan and aarti fees. The Sansthan has also invested these donations in various fixed deposits which enables them to earn interest.

Apart from cash, devotees regularly contribute significant amounts of gold and silver. As of June 15, 2026, the Sansthan holds 549.44 kg of gold approximately worth Rs 151.87 crore, and a silver stock of 7,030.47 kg valued at approximately Rs 25.33 crore.