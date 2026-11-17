16 Foreign Tourists, 1 Indian Injured As Bus Overturns In Rajasthan's Bharatpur
The bus carrying foreign tourists went out of control and overturned near Sewar leaving 17 people injured, reports Shyam Veer Singh.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Bharatpur: Sixteen foreign tourists were among seventeen people injured after a bus carrying them met with an accident near Sewar on Tuesday.
The tourists were returning to Bharatpur after visiting the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar, when the accident occurred.
Apart from the foreign tourists, who are reported to be from the United Kingdom (UK), one Indian citizen was also injured.
After receiving the information, police personnel and ambulance staff arrived at the site and were assisted by local residents in the rescue operations.
The tourists were shifted in the ambulance to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
Harlal, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Mathura Gate police station, said that the tourist group was traveling to Bharatpur by bus, which lost control near Sewar and overturned, resulting in injuries to the people.
“The group of foreign tourists was traveling by bus to Bharatpur after visiting the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar. It was near Sewar that the bus suddenly went out of control and overturned on the road. The tourists who were on board the vehicle did not even have a chance to react. In all, 16 foreign tourists were injured in the accident.”
The injured were pulled from the bus in which they had been trapped and later provided medical care by doctors.
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