ETV Bharat / state

16 Foreign Tourists, 1 Indian Injured As Bus Overturns In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Bharatpur: Sixteen foreign tourists were among seventeen people injured after a bus carrying them met with an accident near Sewar on Tuesday.

The tourists were returning to Bharatpur after visiting the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar, when the accident occurred.

Apart from the foreign tourists, who are reported to be from the United Kingdom (UK), one Indian citizen was also injured.

After receiving the information, police personnel and ambulance staff arrived at the site and were assisted by local residents in the rescue operations.

The tourists were shifted in the ambulance to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur, where they are currently undergoing treatment.