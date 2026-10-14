ETV Bharat / state

16 Fake Doctors Arrested In Surat During Joint Operation By SOG And Health Department

Surat: A joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the district health department of Surat in Gujarat arrested 16 fake doctors during raids at 16 clinics in the Pandesara industrial area, police said on Wednesday.

These quacks were treating patients with allopathic medicines, injections, and IV glucose drips despite lacking valid medical degrees or necessary qualifications.

Trap Set Using Decoy Patients

On receiving a tip-off that several quacks were running clinics in the Pandesara area between 8 am and 11 am, treating poor labourers, the SOG team led by Inspector AS Sonara sent decoy patients to various suspected clinics.

Once the information was confirmed, the joint team was formed in coordination with Chief District Health Officer Dr Anil B Patel and simultaneous raids were conducted at 16 clinics early on Wednesday morning.

Patients Treated on Wooden Cots

During the raids, the condition of some clinics was found to be appalling, as patients were being administered IV fluids (glucose drips) on ordinary wooden cots. Disposable plastic bags, medicines, and medical waste were found scattered all around, posing a serious risk to the health of patients.

Worked As Compounders

Police said a large number of migrant workers reside in the labour settlements and colonies of Pandesara. Investigations revealed that some of those apprehended hail from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Before coming to Surat and opening their own clinics, they had worked as compounders or helpers in hospitals in their home states.