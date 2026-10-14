16 Fake Doctors Arrested In Surat During Joint Operation By SOG And Health Department
Police said they were treating patients with allopathic medicines, injections, and IV glucose drips despite lacking valid medical degrees or necessary qualifications, reports Mehul Bhokalva.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Surat: A joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the district health department of Surat in Gujarat arrested 16 fake doctors during raids at 16 clinics in the Pandesara industrial area, police said on Wednesday.
These quacks were treating patients with allopathic medicines, injections, and IV glucose drips despite lacking valid medical degrees or necessary qualifications.
Trap Set Using Decoy Patients
On receiving a tip-off that several quacks were running clinics in the Pandesara area between 8 am and 11 am, treating poor labourers, the SOG team led by Inspector AS Sonara sent decoy patients to various suspected clinics.
Once the information was confirmed, the joint team was formed in coordination with Chief District Health Officer Dr Anil B Patel and simultaneous raids were conducted at 16 clinics early on Wednesday morning.
Patients Treated on Wooden Cots
During the raids, the condition of some clinics was found to be appalling, as patients were being administered IV fluids (glucose drips) on ordinary wooden cots. Disposable plastic bags, medicines, and medical waste were found scattered all around, posing a serious risk to the health of patients.
Worked As Compounders
Police said a large number of migrant workers reside in the labour settlements and colonies of Pandesara. Investigations revealed that some of those apprehended hail from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
Before coming to Surat and opening their own clinics, they had worked as compounders or helpers in hospitals in their home states.
The probe found that patients were being administered allopathic medicines, painkillers, antibiotics, and glucose drips for common ailments like fever and malaria.
Running Clinics for Decades
Three of the arrested individuals were previously arrested for engaging in unauthorised medical practice. "Siyaram Maurya (54), who ran the 'Sai Dham Clinic' for 24 years, was arrested in 2002; Vinod Biswas (58), who ran the 'Chansi Clinic', has been practising for 30 years and was previously caught in 2008; Saddam Bankhan (31) of 'Neer Clinic' had also been apprehended by the SOG in the past," a SOG official said.
The most shocking detail concerns Kapilkumar Arjunprasad Verma (58), who ran the 'Free Seva Sadan'. It was found that despite having only passed the 10th grade, he had been running clinics at various locations for the past 33 years.
Other individuals apprehended during the operation include Mahendrasingh Yadav (53) of Bharat Clinic, Paritosh Roy (57) of Probir Clinic, Alok Singh (38) of Navdeep Clinic, Ajitkumar Singh (30) of Pratima Clinic, Jitendra Verma (45) of Gurukripa Clinic and Gautam Prasad (23), who ran an unnamed clinic in Ranchhod Nagar, police said.
Apart from them, Palash Bhakt (42) of Radha Clinic, Maheshwar Biswas (45) of Sai Clinic, Satyendra Yadav (52) of Narayan Clinic, Sanjitkumar Singh (44) of Shrikrishna Clinic, Surendra Prasad Mehta (51) of Mehta Clinic and Sunitikumar Biswas (49) of Surendra Clinic were also arrested.
Illegal Materials Seized
Materials worth Rs 1,82,444, including allopathic medicines, injections, cough syrups, and various medical instruments, have been seized during the operation. A case has been registered against all the accused at the Pandesara police station.
Furthermore, separate legal action under the 'Clinical Establishments Act' will be initiated by a team set up by the Chief District Health Officer.
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