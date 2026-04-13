ETV Bharat / state

16 Arrested For Operating Mule Bank Accounts, Cyber Fraud Racket Worth Rs 77 Cr Busted In Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Amid rising cybercrime cases, the Cyber Centre of Excellence of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Gandhinagar, has arrested 16 people on Monday for allegedly operating more than 260 mule bank accounts that were used for transferring proceeds of cyber scams across India.

The network of mule accounts spread across several states, involving 375 cybercrime cases, is worth over Rs 77 crore. The accused, arrested from Baroda, Palanpur, and Goa, had set up three shell companies to facilitate mule account operations.

According to officials, the Director General of Police, CID Crime and Railways, K Lakshmi Narayana Rao, and the Inspector General of Police (Crime-4), Bipin Ahire, issued directions to intensify and strengthen anti-cybercrime operations. Following this, under the supervision of SPs Rajdeepsinh Jhala, Sanjaykumar Keshwala, and Vivek Bheda, a special team was constituted under the leadership of Deputy Police Inspector K B Desai.

The team conducted raids at Baroda, Palanpur, and Goa based on confidential intelligence inputs. Nine accused were nabbed from Goa, five from Baroda and two from Palanpur. It seized mobile phones, several cheque books, passbooks, blank cheques of various banks, routers, SIM cards, pen drives, debit cards, QR codes and a rental agreement.