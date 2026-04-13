16 Arrested For Operating Mule Bank Accounts, Cyber Fraud Racket Worth Rs 77 Cr Busted In Gujarat
The accused were nabbed from Goa, Baroda and Palanpur and mobile phones, cheque books, passbooks, routers, SIM cards and debit cards were seized.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
Gandhinagar: Amid rising cybercrime cases, the Cyber Centre of Excellence of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Gandhinagar, has arrested 16 people on Monday for allegedly operating more than 260 mule bank accounts that were used for transferring proceeds of cyber scams across India.
The network of mule accounts spread across several states, involving 375 cybercrime cases, is worth over Rs 77 crore. The accused, arrested from Baroda, Palanpur, and Goa, had set up three shell companies to facilitate mule account operations.
According to officials, the Director General of Police, CID Crime and Railways, K Lakshmi Narayana Rao, and the Inspector General of Police (Crime-4), Bipin Ahire, issued directions to intensify and strengthen anti-cybercrime operations. Following this, under the supervision of SPs Rajdeepsinh Jhala, Sanjaykumar Keshwala, and Vivek Bheda, a special team was constituted under the leadership of Deputy Police Inspector K B Desai.
The team conducted raids at Baroda, Palanpur, and Goa based on confidential intelligence inputs. Nine accused were nabbed from Goa, five from Baroda and two from Palanpur. It seized mobile phones, several cheque books, passbooks, blank cheques of various banks, routers, SIM cards, pen drives, debit cards, QR codes and a rental agreement.
Investigations revealed that the accused opened bank accounts in their own names as well as in the names of others. They provided bank account details to their associates involved in cyber fraud and online gaming scams, thereby facilitating the laundering of fraudulently obtained funds. They procured bank account kits and SIM cards from various account holders and supplied those to their associates, investigators said.
Upon checking the account details recovered from the accused, it was found that cyber fraud complaints amounting to more than Rs 77 crore had been filed, and a total of 375 cyber fraud crimes have been registered at the cybercrime helpline 1930.
Technical analysis of the laptop data recovered from the accused revealed bank login credentials, transaction statements, and PDF files of cyber fraud complaints. Examination of the mobile phones of the accused revealed WhatsApp and Telegram group chats with individuals based in Dubai and other foreign countries, through which bank account details were exchanged, indicating the involvement of an international network.
An advisory issued by the police to the public states:
- Do not share your bank account details with any person under any circumstances. You will be legally responsible for any illegal activity carried out through your bank account.
- The bank account holder is solely responsible for funds received in their account. Do not be lured by the promise of commission into allowing your bank account to be used by others.
- If you are approached by anyone seeking to rent, purchase, or use bank accounts or SIM cards for any reason, immediately inform the nearest police station or report the matter to cybercrime authorities.
- Do not fall prey to advertisements on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram that promise unusually high returns within a short period.
- There is no legal provision for 'Digital Arrest'. If any person calls in the name of government agencies such as the Police, TRAI, ED, CBI, or RBI and threatens you under the pretext of Digital Arrest, do not comply.
- If you have been a victim of sextortion, morphed photos, nude video calls, or any other form of cybercrime, contact the Cyber Crime Helpline Number 1930 or approach your nearest Cyber Crime Police Station immediately. In sensitive cases, your identity will be kept strictly confidential.
- Reporting in the 'Golden Hour', within the first hour, can significantly increase the chances of blocking or recovering the defrauded amount.
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