15th Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards: Gavincare, MMA Honour Top Innovators
The awards were presented to achievers from companies that have pioneered innovations in the fields of health, medicine, agriculture, and art.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Chennai: Top innovators and achievers were honoured at the 15th 'Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards 2026' organised by CavinKare and the Madras Management Association (MMA) in Chennai.
The function, held at the IIT Madras Research Park, Chennai, was graced by CK Ranganathan, Managing Director of Kavincare, Kamal Bali, Chairman and Managing Director of Volvo Group India, and Unnikrishnan, President of the Madras Management Association (MMA).
The 15th 'Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards 2026' were presented to achievers from companies that have pioneered innovations in the fields of health, medicine, agriculture, and art, and to 10 promising innovators who have put forward new ideas in the 'Great Ideas' category.
Speaking at the event, Ranganathan said, “Innovation does not always have to start with a fully developed product; sometimes it can start with a question or a thought that challenges conventional practices.”
In his address, Unnikrishnan said, "This year, more than 850 names were nominated from all over India. This shows that India's innovation ecosystem is growing rapidly. Through this, we can see an increase in innovation-centric industries." Speaking at the event, Bali said, "Identifying a problem and finding a solution to it is the equivalent of a great award. The awards presented today are created in line with Chinnikrishnan's innovations. The innovations of the nation highlight the wealth of a country among countries around the world".
"We need to create livable cities rather than using artificial intelligence and related technologies. It is not important whether the thinking behind an invention is understood or not. What is important is whether this invention provides new opportunities or benefits to people," he said.
Later, Ranganathan told reporters, "Today, the 15th Innovation Awards ceremony was held in memory of Chinnikrishnan. We honored the innovators by presenting Innovation Awards to three business ventures that have pioneered innovation in fields ranging from healthcare to agricultural technology. "We honored individuals who presented 10 credible ideas with awards for their innovative thinking in the 'Great Ideas' category," he said.
Ranganathan said, "Various people have new ideas. But there is a reluctance to put them into practice. Ideas that are beneficial to the people should emerge. We have given awards to those who have come up with great ideas as a small initiative so that India can grow into a superpower".
He further said, "This will definitely be an encouragement to the growing youth. We have organized this event to bring out new innovations that will benefit the common people in particular. The Chinnikrishnan Innovation Award will be a key platform to identify and encourage such innovative ideas and support entrepreneurs with the potential to make a meaningful impact."
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