ETV Bharat / state

15th Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards: Gavincare, MMA Honour Top Innovators

Chennai: Top innovators and achievers were honoured at the 15th 'Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards 2026' organised by CavinKare and the Madras Management Association (MMA) in Chennai.

The function, held at the IIT Madras Research Park, Chennai, was graced by CK Ranganathan, Managing Director of Kavincare, Kamal Bali, Chairman and Managing Director of Volvo Group India, and Unnikrishnan, President of the Madras Management Association (MMA).

The 15th 'Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards 2026' were presented to achievers from companies that have pioneered innovations in the fields of health, medicine, agriculture, and art, and to 10 promising innovators who have put forward new ideas in the 'Great Ideas' category.

Speaking at the event, Ranganathan said, “Innovation does not always have to start with a fully developed product; sometimes it can start with a question or a thought that challenges conventional practices.”

In his address, Unnikrishnan said, "This year, more than 850 names were nominated from all over India. This shows that India's innovation ecosystem is growing rapidly. Through this, we can see an increase in innovation-centric industries." Speaking at the event, Bali said, "Identifying a problem and finding a solution to it is the equivalent of a great award. The awards presented today are created in line with Chinnikrishnan's innovations. The innovations of the nation highlight the wealth of a country among countries around the world".