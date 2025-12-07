ETV Bharat / state

15th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela Brings Tastes Of India In One Place

Some stopped to admire woollen shawls and sweaters, while others purchased beautiful paintings on palm leaves. Enthusiasts of furniture, home decor items, handcrafted jewellery, traditional clothing, and even rare vintage cameras are satisfying their cravings. Children, young people, women, and the elderly are seen buying something or the other.

Chandigarh: The 15th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela 2025, being held at Kalagram in Manimajra from November 28, entered its last day on Sunday. The four-day fair saw visitors thronging from morning till night to experience the craftsmanship of artisans from across the country who have set up stalls.

The Chandigarh administration has made elaborate arrangements for visitors to sit and eat with comfort, which doubles the enjoyment of both shopping and dining. The fair's biggest highlight is the offering of myriad flavours of the nation in one place. At the food court, people are enjoying the famous thick jalebi from Gohana in Haryana, the litti-chokha from Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh, the hot snacks and kulcha-chhole from Amritsar in Punjab, the siddu and madra from Himachal Pradesh, and the kathi roll from Kolkata.

A dosa stall at the fair. (ETV Bharat)

In addition, Sikkim-style Chinese, Delhi's famous chaat-papri, South Indian dosa-idli, Gujarati fafda-khaman, Rajasthani dal-baati-churma, and tandoori tea — all popular dishes from every state are available here. The aroma emanating from various stalls fills the entire fair. People stop to shop, fill their plates, and relish the food. Everyone seems to be saying that it's difficult to find the flavours of so many states together anywhere else.

An Amritsari dhaba at the fair. (ETV Bharat)

The longest queue was at the Gohana jalebi stall. The jalebi is so thick and heavy that people are jokingly calling it "wrestler jalebi". The mere sight of the fresh and hot jalebi is itself mouthwatering. People stood at the stalls, savouring them, while many were even buying large boxes to take home. Shopkeepers say four jalebis make it to a kilo, and their speciality is that they don't spoil for a month. They are made in pure desi ghee. Children, seeing the jalebi, are dragging their parents straight to the stall.

A food stall selling Sikkimese dishes. (ETV Bharat)

The fair is not just about food and shopping, but also about entertainment. From morning till evening, artists from different states perform folk dances, folk songs, skits, and cultural programs. As the evening approaches, a musical evening featuring famous singers from Haryana and Punjab kicks off. People dance to the music, holding plates in one hand and clapping with the other. Unfazed by the biting cold, they enjoy dancing, singing and the aroma of food.