ETV Bharat / state

15,000-Year-Old Human Settlement Found In Odisha’s Bhima Mandali Caves Of Sambalpur

By Badshah Jusman Rana

Sambalpur: Was Odisha's Bhima Mandali caves home to prehistoric human settlements long before Harappa and Mohenjodaro? The ongoing excavation at the site suggests so.

Within the forested hills of Rairakhol in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, the Bhima Mandali caves are beginning to reveal a story that could change the region’s ancient past narrative. Archaeologists believe these caves may carry evidence of human habitation dating back nearly 15,000 years, far older than the Indus Valley Civilisation.

15,000-Year-Old Human Settlement Found in Odisha’s Bhima Mandali Caves Of Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

Stone carvings on the walls of the caves, prehistoric paintings and unearthed tools have drawn the attention of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Pottery fragments and a stone needles recovered from the site are now being sent for carbon dating to determine their exact age.

Researchers believe the Bhima Mandali hill caves bear semblance of Stone Age civilisation. Rock-cut paintings, hunting tools and sharp stone weapons indicate that there was human existence at the site, where they hunted, ate and expressed themselves artistically.

15,000-Year-Old Human Settlement Found in Odisha’s Bhima Mandali Caves Of Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

The caves located in the Rairakhol sub-division have long been considered spiritually significant, with local belief linking them to the Mahabharata era. Given their historical importance, demands for scientific research have been growing.

Earlier researchers from Gangadhar Meher University and INTACH had documented the site. Now, a dedicated ASI team from the Puri Circle has begun systematic excavation. After the first phase of digging, archaeologists have recovered stone blades and knives, needle-like tools, sharp implements used for skinning animals and hunting weapons such as spears and arrows.

15,000-Year-Old Human Settlement Found in Odisha’s Bhima Mandali Caves Of Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

“These tools appear to belong to a period when humans had not yet learned to use metals like iron, bronze, or copper. That places them firmly in the Stone Age,” said ASI draftsman Pabitra Mohan Barik.