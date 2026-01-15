15,000-Year-Old Human Settlement Found In Odisha’s Bhima Mandali Caves Of Sambalpur
With more than 45 rock shelters hidden in forested hills, Bhima Mandali stands as a proof of prehistoric life and art, waiting to be uncovered.
Sambalpur: Was Odisha's Bhima Mandali caves home to prehistoric human settlements long before Harappa and Mohenjodaro? The ongoing excavation at the site suggests so.
Within the forested hills of Rairakhol in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, the Bhima Mandali caves are beginning to reveal a story that could change the region’s ancient past narrative. Archaeologists believe these caves may carry evidence of human habitation dating back nearly 15,000 years, far older than the Indus Valley Civilisation.
Stone carvings on the walls of the caves, prehistoric paintings and unearthed tools have drawn the attention of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Pottery fragments and a stone needles recovered from the site are now being sent for carbon dating to determine their exact age.
Researchers believe the Bhima Mandali hill caves bear semblance of Stone Age civilisation. Rock-cut paintings, hunting tools and sharp stone weapons indicate that there was human existence at the site, where they hunted, ate and expressed themselves artistically.
The caves located in the Rairakhol sub-division have long been considered spiritually significant, with local belief linking them to the Mahabharata era. Given their historical importance, demands for scientific research have been growing.
Earlier researchers from Gangadhar Meher University and INTACH had documented the site. Now, a dedicated ASI team from the Puri Circle has begun systematic excavation. After the first phase of digging, archaeologists have recovered stone blades and knives, needle-like tools, sharp implements used for skinning animals and hunting weapons such as spears and arrows.
“These tools appear to belong to a period when humans had not yet learned to use metals like iron, bronze, or copper. That places them firmly in the Stone Age,” said ASI draftsman Pabitra Mohan Barik.
Carbon dating is expected to confirm whether the artefacts date back to around 15,000 years old.
Experts say, archaeological excavation is slow and precise because heavy machinery could damage fragile evidence.
“Every day, we dig only half a centimetre to one centimetre by hand. Digital tools are used only for photography and documentation," he added. This careful method helps uncover tiny artefacts that could otherwise be destroyed.
The rock paintings found in Bhima Mandali look like scenes from daily life and the surrounding forest environment. Archaeologists believe prehistoric artists used natural pigments like tree bark, leaves, and iron oxide to create colours.
“These people painted for entertainment and expression. Their art reflects both survival and creativity,” researchers said.
While Harappa and Mohenjodaro are considered India’s earliest advanced civilisations, the Bhima Mandali findings suggest that a much older phase of human settlement might have been existing here.
“Compared to the Indus Valley people, the inhabitants of this region were clearly more primitive,” Pabitra Mohan said, adding, they were here much earlier.
More forest areas will be surveyed in the coming months to locate additional prehistoric shelters, ASI personnel stated.
According to Gangadhar Meher University’s History Department, Bhima Mandali has over 45 rock shelters, many which have paintings and inscriptions. Local leaders and residents have now raised the demand that the site be declared a National Heritage Monument.
“If this place gets national status, tourism will grow. Once preservation is taken up and amenities developed, locals will benefit,” said Sudarshan Sahu, a member of the Ghusuramal Gram Panchayat Samiti.
Another ASI staff member Anil Swain added, “The hunting tools we found here not those used by modern people. They look extremely ancient.”
Local residents believe the valley dates back to the Mahabharata era. Now, scientific research is adding a new dimension to that belief. “This is a primitive valley with deep historical roots. We hope it gains national recognition as a tourist and heritage site,” said Bidyadhar Rautray, ABDO of Nakatideul block.
As excavation continues, all eyes are on Bhima Mandali which may soon emerge as one of India’s most significant prehistoric archaeological discoveries.
