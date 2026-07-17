150 Students Fall Ill After Having Dinner At School Hostel In Gujarat's Surendranagar
The students were rushed to hospitals at Chuda, Limbdi and Surendranagar in 108 ambulances. CMHO Dr Narendra Nagar said the students are now doing well.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Surendranagar: As many as 150 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Chuda taluka of Surendranagar district in Gujarat fell ill after eating stale food at the hostel.
The students, after having dinner, complained of diarrhoea and vomiting late on Thursday night. They were rushed to hospitals at Chuda, Limbdi and Surendranagar in 108 ambulances.
Regarding the incident, Surendranagar Health Officer Dr BG Gohil told ETV Bharat over the phone that the students are now doing well. "They were given kheer, sabji, and bhakri at night," he said.
A few days back, around 85 people fell ill after eating golgappas in the Polai Khurd village of the Simalia area of Rajasthan's Kota.The affected individuals included children, women, and the elderly who complained of vomiting and diarrhoea around 4 am.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Digod SDM Deepak Mahawar, Deputy CMHO Dr Ghanshyam Meena, and BCMHO Dr Rajesh Samar reached the spot along with a team from the health department to screen the patients, who are suspected of suffering from food poisoning.
Kota Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Narendra Nagar said 12 affected individuals, including five children, were sent to the community health centre (CHC) in Simalia for treatment, and 73 people were treated in the village itself. Preliminary investigations revealed that the affected individuals had consumed golgappas, he added.
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85 Fall Ill After Eating Golgappas In Kota, Food Poisoning Suspected