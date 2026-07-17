ETV Bharat / state

150 Students Fall Ill After Having Dinner At School Hostel In Gujarat's Surendranagar

Surendranagar: As many as 150 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Chuda taluka of Surendranagar district in Gujarat fell ill after eating stale food at the hostel.

The students, after having dinner, complained of diarrhoea and vomiting late on Thursday night. They were rushed to hospitals at Chuda, Limbdi and Surendranagar in 108 ambulances.

Regarding the incident, Surendranagar Health Officer Dr BG Gohil told ETV Bharat over the phone that the students are now doing well. "They were given kheer, sabji, and bhakri at night," he said.