ETV Bharat / state

15-Year-Old Gives Birth At Jalandhar Hospital, Rape Case Filed

Jalandhar: A 15-year-old girl delivered a baby girl at a hospital in Punjab's Jalandhar district after being admitted with severe abdominal pain, revealing that she was over nine months pregnant and had been raped by a youth in Amritsar.

A case has been registered at Bilga police station under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the investigations have been handed over to Amritsar Police.

According to the complainant, her niece, a student of class 9, had been complaining of abdominal pain for the last one and a half months. Initially, she was given some medicine by a local doctor but she did not get any relief. As the pain increased, she was taken to a private hospital in Phillaur on April 19, the girl's aunt told police.

"At the hospital, my niece was referred to a female doctor, who after examination, said that she was more than nine months pregnant. After this, the delivery procedure was performed and she gave birth to a baby girl," the complainant said.