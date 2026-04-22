15-Year-Old Gives Birth At Jalandhar Hospital, Rape Case Filed
The girl's mother abandoned her when she was two years old and her father died 1.5 years ago. Currently, she is staying with her aunt.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Jalandhar: A 15-year-old girl delivered a baby girl at a hospital in Punjab's Jalandhar district after being admitted with severe abdominal pain, revealing that she was over nine months pregnant and had been raped by a youth in Amritsar.
A case has been registered at Bilga police station under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the investigations have been handed over to Amritsar Police.
According to the complainant, her niece, a student of class 9, had been complaining of abdominal pain for the last one and a half months. Initially, she was given some medicine by a local doctor but she did not get any relief. As the pain increased, she was taken to a private hospital in Phillaur on April 19, the girl's aunt told police.
"At the hospital, my niece was referred to a female doctor, who after examination, said that she was more than nine months pregnant. After this, the delivery procedure was performed and she gave birth to a baby girl," the complainant said.
After delivery, when the complainant questioned her niece, she revealed that a youth named Rahul, a resident of Amritsar, had raped her.
According to police, the girl was living with her aunt for the last seven months. In her complaint, the woman said that the victim is her brother's younger daughter. "The girl's mother had left them around 13 years ago and her father too died 1.5 years ago. So, the victim was living with her aunt for the last seven months," the complaint stated.
DSP Phillaur Bharat Masih Ladhar said, "After registering a case against the accused Rahul, SHO Gursharan Singh of Bilga police station handed it over to the Amritsar Police for further investigation. The newborn is weak and has been kept in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) while the girl's health condition is fine."
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