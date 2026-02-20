ETV Bharat / state

15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped For Five Days In Maharashtra; Three Arrested

Ahilyanagar: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped for several days in the forests of Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district.

Police said that the teen was abducted last Friday, taken to a forest area near the Nashik-Surat road, held captive for five days, and sexually assaulted multiple times. “On February 13, 2026, at around 9 AM, the girl left her home to attend school. When she did not return till the evening, her worried parents filed a missing persons complaint at the Rahuri police station,” they said.

Following the complaint, a police team launched searches for the girl and rescued her from captivity. “The girl was safely handed over to her parents, while the three accused have been arrested,” the police said.