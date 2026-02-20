15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped For Five Days In Maharashtra; Three Arrested
This marks the 105th case registered by Rahuri police in nine years under ‘Operation Muskan,’ in which a girl was rescued from captivity.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Ahilyanagar: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped for several days in the forests of Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district.
Police said that the teen was abducted last Friday, taken to a forest area near the Nashik-Surat road, held captive for five days, and sexually assaulted multiple times. “On February 13, 2026, at around 9 AM, the girl left her home to attend school. When she did not return till the evening, her worried parents filed a missing persons complaint at the Rahuri police station,” they said.
Following the complaint, a police team launched searches for the girl and rescued her from captivity. “The girl was safely handed over to her parents, while the three accused have been arrested,” the police said.
Sanjay Thege, Police Inspector, Rahuri, said that the accused (name withheld) had taken the girl to a forest area with the help of two accomplices and sexually assaulted her for several days.
“The three accused were first booked under relevant sections of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping the minor girl. Later, sections of the POCSO Act and sexual assault were added based on the victim’s statement, and further investigation was launched,” Thege said, adding that the medical examination of the girl also confirmed sexual assault.
This marks the 105th case registered by Rahuri police in nine years under ‘Operation Muskan', in which a girl was rescued from captivity and safely returned to her parents, the police said.
