15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Tamil Nadu; Eight Accused Absconding
The accused reportedly stopped the minor and dragged her into a nearby secluded wooded area, where she was sexually assaulted.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Kancheepuram: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by eight unidentified men in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district. The victim, an 11th-grade student from Kancheepuram, had travelled on April 20 to a relative's residence in the Brahmadesam area of Tiruvannamalai district to attend a family function.
According to police sources, while she was returning home after the event, she was allegedly followed by a group of eight unidentified men on two-wheelers. The accused reportedly stopped the minor and dragged her into a nearby secluded wooded area, where she was sexually assaulted. The group later fled the scene and left the girl at the spot.
After reaching home, the victim’s health deteriorated, and her family took her to the Kancheepuram District Government Headquarters Hospital. Medical examination confirmed sexual assault, and officials said her condition is critical.
Acting on the information, a police team led by Tiruvannamalai Additional Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The victim has recorded her statement and shared the details about the event.
Based on her statement, Tiruvannamalai district police have constituted a special task force and launched an intensive manhunt to trace the accused. Forensic teams have also been deployed to the scene to gather evidence, including fingerprints and traces linked to the two-wheelers used in the crime.
Police said efforts are underway to identify the suspects through CCTV footage and social media monitoring. Police force has been deployed in and around the village to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, plainclothes police personnel have been stationed at the hospital to ensure the victim’s safety.
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