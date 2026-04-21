ETV Bharat / state

15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Tamil Nadu; Eight Accused Absconding

Kancheepuram: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by eight unidentified men in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district. The victim, an 11th-grade student from Kancheepuram, had travelled on April 20 to a relative's residence in the Brahmadesam area of Tiruvannamalai district to attend a family function.

According to police sources, while she was returning home after the event, she was allegedly followed by a group of eight unidentified men on two-wheelers. The accused reportedly stopped the minor and dragged her into a nearby secluded wooded area, where she was sexually assaulted. The group later fled the scene and left the girl at the spot.

After reaching home, the victim’s health deteriorated, and her family took her to the Kancheepuram District Government Headquarters Hospital. Medical examination confirmed sexual assault, and officials said her condition is critical.