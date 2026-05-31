15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Doctor At Haryana's LNJP Hospital
The minor allegedly raped by retired consultant doctor at LNJP Hospital, Kurukshetra; hospital reported incident promptly; police investigation ongoing; officials remain silent on media queries.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Kurukshetra: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a consultant doctor inside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The hospital administration reported the incident to the police, who have started the investigation against the retired Principal Medical Officer.
Citing the complaint, sources said that the doctor allegedly raped the minor girl multiple times inside the OPD room.
Speaking to the media regarding the incident, Dr. Upendra Singh of LNJP Hospital stated that the hospital administration itself informed the police about the alleged rape of the minor. “I was on duty in the emergency ward at the time when the victim arrived at the emergency ward bleeding. We examined her and immediately administered treatment,” he said.
Dr Singh said that after initial treatment he called a female doctor, who then proceeded to treat the girl.
“When we spoke to the victim, she revealed that she had visited the accused doctor in the OPD on May 29 for a medical consultation, and on the examination table, the accused sexually assaulted her,” he said.
The hospital administration immediately notified the police about the incident and the girl's allegations. “The police arrived, and action regarding the case is currently underway,” Dr Singh added
In response to the incident, the media attempted to get the details from the concerned police officials but they chose to remain silent and refused to make any statements on camera.
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