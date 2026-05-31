ETV Bharat / state

15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Doctor At Haryana's LNJP Hospital

Kurukshetra: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a consultant doctor inside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The hospital administration reported the incident to the police, who have started the investigation against the retired Principal Medical Officer.

Citing the complaint, sources said that the doctor allegedly raped the minor girl multiple times inside the OPD room.

Speaking to the media regarding the incident, Dr. Upendra Singh of LNJP Hospital stated that the hospital administration itself informed the police about the alleged rape of the minor. “I was on duty in the emergency ward at the time when the victim arrived at the emergency ward bleeding. We examined her and immediately administered treatment,” he said.

Dr Singh said that after initial treatment he called a female doctor, who then proceeded to treat the girl.