ETV Bharat / state

Knife Attack, Beatings: Ahmedabad Teen Boy Accuses Mother Of Cruel Abuse, Moves HC Seeking FIR

Representational image ( IANS )

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has issued notices to the Child Welfare Committee and the Ahmedabad City Police seeking a response following a complaint by a 15-year-old boy alleging physical and mental abuse by his mother.

A bench of the Gujarat High Court, presided over by Justice M.C. Tyagi, has directed them to file a response detailing the actions taken thus far on the minor’s previous complaints and the steps implemented to ensure his safety. In his petition through his grandmother, the boy has sought protection and proper care, citing the Juvenile Justice Act.

He has also requested the court to allow him to live with his grandparents in Morbi, instead of with his mother, and has urged the court to direct the registration of an FIR against his mother. The boy’s parents divorced in 2020, following which his custody was granted to his mother, who resides in the Sarkhej area of ​​Ahmedabad. The boy’s father works in Angola, Africa, while his family lives in Morbi. In his petition, the boy alleged that his mother forced him to perform household chores, frequently beat him, humiliated him, and subjected him to mental abuse. He claims that there have been multiple instances of physical assault and harassment over the past three months.