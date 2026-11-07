Knife Attack, Beatings: Ahmedabad Teen Boy Accuses Mother Of Cruel Abuse, Moves HC Seeking FIR
The boy alleged that his mother forced him to perform household chores, frequently beat him, humiliated him, and subjected him to mental abuse.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has issued notices to the Child Welfare Committee and the Ahmedabad City Police seeking a response following a complaint by a 15-year-old boy alleging physical and mental abuse by his mother.
A bench of the Gujarat High Court, presided over by Justice M.C. Tyagi, has directed them to file a response detailing the actions taken thus far on the minor’s previous complaints and the steps implemented to ensure his safety. In his petition through his grandmother, the boy has sought protection and proper care, citing the Juvenile Justice Act.
He has also requested the court to allow him to live with his grandparents in Morbi, instead of with his mother, and has urged the court to direct the registration of an FIR against his mother.
The boy’s parents divorced in 2020, following which his custody was granted to his mother, who resides in the Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad. The boy’s father works in Angola, Africa, while his family lives in Morbi.
In his petition, the boy alleged that his mother forced him to perform household chores, frequently beat him, humiliated him, and subjected him to mental abuse. He claims that there have been multiple instances of physical assault and harassment over the past three months.
Advocate Rafiq Lokhandwala, representing the petitioner, stated that the boy has also made a serious allegation that his mother once attempted to attack him with a knife. Following this incident, he called the police control room and lodged a complaint at the Sarkhej police station. However, it is alleged that no FIR was registered based on his complaint.
Prior to this, the minor had appealed to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) requesting a safe environment and permission to reside with his grandparents in Morbi. He stated that living with his grandparents would ensure his safety and provide him with proper care.
Following this, the minor filed two separate petitions before the Gujarat High Court. In the first petition, he has requested that the Child Welfare Committee consider his application dated October 13 and his statement recorded on October 21, and subsequently take an appropriate decision in his best interest, along with necessary measures for his well-being and safety.
In the second petition, based on a written complaint submitted on October 19 and an application filed on October 24 under Section 173(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), he has sought a directive for the registration of an FIR against his mother. The next hearing in this matter is scheduled for December 28.
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