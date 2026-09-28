ETV Bharat / state

15 People Including Women And Children Faint After Three Hour Wait At Chief Minister Vijay's Event In Tamil Nadu's Madurai

A woman who fainted at the event being taken to the hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: Over 15 people fainted and were admitted to a hospital during Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar's event in Madurai after standing in the sun for three hours and getting into a scuffle when the Chief Minister arrived.

Vijay visited the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital on Monday to launch the 'Thai Maman Gold Ring' scheme. A large number of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) workers had gathered in front of the hospital for the event for which elaborate security arrangements had been put in place by the police.

On Panagal Road, where the hospital is located, two layers of fences, bamboo barriers and iron barriers, had been erected on both sides of the road. Sources said the crowd had to wait for three hours in the scorching heat and without water.

As Chief Minister Vijay arrived and entered the hospital, more than 15 people started fainting one after the other. As children, women and adults fainted one by one, police personnel on duty carried them away and admitted them to the hospital.