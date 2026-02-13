ETV Bharat / state

15 Minor Girls From Punjab, UP, Assam, Bengal And Odisha Rescued From Bihar Orchestras

The minor girls who were rescused, flanked by members of the child welfare committee. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The Bihar Police rescued 15 minor girls belonging to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, and Odisha from six orchestra groups in Saran district of Bihar. Five of the six orchestra owners were arrested, while one managed to escape.

The operation was conducted with the help of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and various civil society organisations, including the Association for Voluntary Action and the Narayani Seva Sansthan, which are partners of Just Rights for Children – a network of over 250 partner organisations working for the protection of children across the country.

Almost all of the rescued girls had injury marks on their bodies and had been trafficked from different states. They were produced before the child welfare committee and shifted to shelter homes. Their repatriation would be facilitated later on.

The raid was conducted under the directions of the Bihar Police CID (weaker section) additional director general Amit Kumar Jain and was guided by the Saran Superintendent of Police (SP).

While 12 girls were rescued from the premises of the orchestras, the owner of the Khushi Orchestra put three girls into a car and attempted to flee. He was apprehended after an 8km chase.

All the rescued girls stated that they were subjected to physical and sexual abuse and were forced to dance to vulgar songs before audiences.