15 Minor Girls From Punjab, UP, Assam, Bengal And Odisha Rescued From Bihar Orchestras
Almost all of the rescued girls had injury marks on their bodies and had been trafficked from different states.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 9:39 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar Police rescued 15 minor girls belonging to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, and Odisha from six orchestra groups in Saran district of Bihar. Five of the six orchestra owners were arrested, while one managed to escape.
The operation was conducted with the help of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and various civil society organisations, including the Association for Voluntary Action and the Narayani Seva Sansthan, which are partners of Just Rights for Children – a network of over 250 partner organisations working for the protection of children across the country.
Almost all of the rescued girls had injury marks on their bodies and had been trafficked from different states. They were produced before the child welfare committee and shifted to shelter homes. Their repatriation would be facilitated later on.
The raid was conducted under the directions of the Bihar Police CID (weaker section) additional director general Amit Kumar Jain and was guided by the Saran Superintendent of Police (SP).
While 12 girls were rescued from the premises of the orchestras, the owner of the Khushi Orchestra put three girls into a car and attempted to flee. He was apprehended after an 8km chase.
All the rescued girls stated that they were subjected to physical and sexual abuse and were forced to dance to vulgar songs before audiences.
A police officer registered an FIR against seven accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act at the Saran women’s police station.
“The minor girls were forced to perform at night in orchestra groups on obscene songs. They were denied full payment and were subjected to physical violence and verbal abuse,” it stated.
The orchestra groups that were raided included the Kajal Orchestra, Sur Sangam Orchestra, Kopa Chatti Orchestra, Khushi Orchestra, Shyam Orchestra, and Diya Orchestra.
Praising the prompt action by the Bihar Police, Association for Voluntary Action senior director Manish Sharma said: “The manner in which the police cracked down on these groups is commendable. Orchestra groups form a critical link in the larger human trafficking syndicate. These networks lure vulnerable girls and subject them to abuse and exploitation.”
“It is imperative that this case is investigated as part of an organized crime syndicate by the local police, too, and prosecuted accordingly. We must also ensure immediate rehabilitation and reintegration of these young girls into the mainstream,” Manish added.