15-kg IED, Rocket Launcher Recovered During Anti-Naxal Operation In Chhattisgarh
A joint ITBP and Chhattisgarh Police operation recovered a powerful IED and a weapons cache hidden by Maoists in Abujhmad forests.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Narayanpur: Security forces have achieved a major success during an anti-Naxal operation in the Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh. A joint team of the 53rd Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Chhattisgarh Police recovered a 15-kg pressure cooker Improvised Explosive Device (IED), a locally made rocket launcher, mortar rounds and a cache of other explosive materials during a search operation.
The Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) safely defused the IED on the spot, averting a potential major tragedy.
Despite the historic achievement recorded on March 31, 2026, towards eliminating Naxalism from the Bastar region, large quantities of weapons and explosives hidden by Maoists in the dense forests of Abujhmad continue to pose a serious challenge to security forces. Anti-Naxal operations are being carried out regularly to locate and destroy these hidden caches.
ITBP, Chhattisgarh Police Launch Search Operation
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the 53rd Battalion ITBP, under the guidance of Commandant Sanjay Kumar, launched a Special Area Domination Patrol (ADP) from the Adingpar camp towards Edsmeta village and adjoining forest areas on the morning of July 7, 2026.
The joint operation was led by Assistant Commandant (GD) Azad Singh and included 34 ITBP personnel, one representative from the Chhattisgarh Police, and a five-member Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS). The search operation began around 5 am, during which the team recovered a large quantity of weapons and explosives allegedly hidden by Maoists at the identified location.
15-kg Pressure Cooker IED Defused
The most significant recovery was a 15-kg pressure cooker IED, which was allegedly planted to inflict heavy casualties on security personnel. Given the seriousness of the threat, the Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad followed all safety protocols and neutralised the explosive with a controlled detonation on site.
During the operation, security forces also recovered:
- One locally made rocket launcher
- 16 locally made 51-mm mortar rounds
- Five locally made 84-mm rocket launcher rounds
- Ten locally made 40×46 mm Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) rounds
- Eight .303 rifle cartridges
- Four Tactical Pouches
Officials said the recovery indicates that Maoists were preparing to carry out a major attack on security forces.
Operation Completed Successfully
Security personnel maintained a high level of alertness and professionalism throughout the operation. After successfully completing the search, the entire team returned safely to the Adingpar camp at around 4.30 pm.
The recovered weapons and explosives have been seized as per procedure, and further investigation is underway.
The continuing anti-Naxal operations in the remote interiors of Abujhmad indicate that security forces are steadily dismantling Maoist networks and recovering hidden stockpiles of arms and explosives. Officials said the recovery of the powerful 15-kg IED and a large cache of weapons once again highlighted that timely action helped avert a possible attack on security forces and prevented a major loss of life.
Security agencies said search operations and surveillance in the region will be intensified further to locate and destroy similar weapon caches hidden in the forests.
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