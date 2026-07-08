ETV Bharat / state

15-kg IED, Rocket Launcher Recovered During Anti-Naxal Operation In Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur: Security forces have achieved a major success during an anti-Naxal operation in the Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh. A joint team of the 53rd Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Chhattisgarh Police recovered a 15-kg pressure cooker Improvised Explosive Device (IED), a locally made rocket launcher, mortar rounds and a cache of other explosive materials during a search operation.

The Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) safely defused the IED on the spot, averting a potential major tragedy.

Despite the historic achievement recorded on March 31, 2026, towards eliminating Naxalism from the Bastar region, large quantities of weapons and explosives hidden by Maoists in the dense forests of Abujhmad continue to pose a serious challenge to security forces. Anti-Naxal operations are being carried out regularly to locate and destroy these hidden caches.

ITBP, Chhattisgarh Police Launch Search Operation

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the 53rd Battalion ITBP, under the guidance of Commandant Sanjay Kumar, launched a Special Area Domination Patrol (ADP) from the Adingpar camp towards Edsmeta village and adjoining forest areas on the morning of July 7, 2026.

The joint operation was led by Assistant Commandant (GD) Azad Singh and included 34 ITBP personnel, one representative from the Chhattisgarh Police, and a five-member Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS). The search operation began around 5 am, during which the team recovered a large quantity of weapons and explosives allegedly hidden by Maoists at the identified location.

15-kg Pressure Cooker IED Defused

The most significant recovery was a 15-kg pressure cooker IED, which was allegedly planted to inflict heavy casualties on security personnel. Given the seriousness of the threat, the Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad followed all safety protocols and neutralised the explosive with a controlled detonation on site.