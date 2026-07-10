14K Acres Of Land Allotted To Brahmani Steels, Owned By Former Karnataka Minister Janardhan Reddy Taken Back By AP Govt
This land was sanctioned to Brahmani Steels in 2007 to set up a steel plant and build a greenfield airport with a flying academy.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Kadapa: After nearly 18 years of legal battle, about 14,000 acres of land allocated to Brahmani Steels have returned to the Andhra Pradesh government's possession, officials said on Thursday.
Revenue officials have resumed the 14,000 acres located in Ambavaram, Jammalamadugu Mandal, YSR Kadapa district, as the land was not utilized for its intended purpose. Officials estimate the current value of this land at approximately ₹5,000 crore.
The process concluded following orders issued by Collector Cherukuri Sridhar on Thursday night, paving the way for the land to be used for future industrial needs. Although the government previously issued orders to resume the land in 2011, the actual takeover had not occurred. Collector Sridhar took the initiative to resolve the legal disputes and successfully secured possession of the lands.
This land was allocated to Brahmani Steels, owned by former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, in 2007 to establish a mega steel plant in the Jammalamadugu region. While 10,700 acres were earmarked for the steel plant, 3,115 acres were intended for establishing a new airport.
However, the project was stalled due to the sudden demise of the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and the subsequent developments, including illegal mining cases in Karnataka, legal disputes, and changes in government policy.
Land allocated for an airport, but no work undertaken
In 2008, the then-government allocated 3,115.64 acres of land to Brahmani Industries at a rate of ₹25,000 per acre for the establishment of a commercial airport, a flying academy, and aviation-related industries. Although the land was handed over, no construction activity was ever initiated. Currently, the entire tract lies unused.
As the company failed to explain, a decision was made to cancel the allocation and resume the land in accordance with regulations. The District Collector directed the Jammalamadugu Tahsildar to take possession of the land within 48 hours. The land has since been re-recorded as government property in the Webland, Adangal, and 1-B records. Instructions have also been issued to the District Registrar to prevent any registrations or lease agreements on this land.