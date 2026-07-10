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14K Acres Of Land Allotted To Brahmani Steels, Owned By Former Karnataka Minister Janardhan Reddy Taken Back By AP Govt

14K Acres Of Land Allotted To Brahmani Steels, Owned By Former Karnataka Minister Janardhan Reddy Taken Back By AP Govt ( ETV Bharat )

Kadapa: After nearly 18 years of legal battle, about 14,000 acres of land allocated to Brahmani Steels have returned to the Andhra Pradesh government's possession, officials said on Thursday.

Revenue officials have resumed the 14,000 acres located in Ambavaram, Jammalamadugu Mandal, YSR Kadapa district, as the land was not utilized for its intended purpose. Officials estimate the current value of this land at approximately ₹5,000 crore.

The process concluded following orders issued by Collector Cherukuri Sridhar on Thursday night, paving the way for the land to be used for future industrial needs. Although the government previously issued orders to resume the land in 2011, the actual takeover had not occurred. Collector Sridhar took the initiative to resolve the legal disputes and successfully secured possession of the lands.

This land was allocated to Brahmani Steels, owned by former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, in 2007 to establish a mega steel plant in the Jammalamadugu region. While 10,700 acres were earmarked for the steel plant, 3,115 acres were intended for establishing a new airport.