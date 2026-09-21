149 Families Affected By Recent Flash Floods In J&K's Rajouri; Rs 40.61 Lakh Distributed In Relief
In reply to a question by Rajouri MLA Iftkar Ahmed, the government informed the legislative assembly about Rs 185 crore rehabilitation proposal.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has on Monday said 149 families affected by recent flash floods and landslides in Rajouri constituency have received Rs 40.61 lakh in relief, while a proposal worth Rs 185 crore has been prepared for the permanent restoration of 403 roads and bridges in Rajouri district.
The details were given in the government's response to a starred Assembly question tabled by MLA Rajouri Iftkar Ahmed.
The question sought details of the damage caused by recent floods to houses, roads, bridges, agricultural land, irrigation channels, electricity infrastructure and other public and private property in Rajouri constituency.
The Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction said the District Administration Rajouri had conducted a detailed assessment.
"Yes, District Administration Rajouri has conducted a detailed assessment of the damage caused to infrastructure and the details of the same is as under," the government said in a written reply.
According to the reply, "149 family-wise SDRF relief cases pertaining to damages caused by the recent flash floods/landslides have been received in DC office Rajouri and an amount of Rs 40,61,500 has been disbursed as relief to the affected families of Rajouri constituency in accordance with the prescribed SDRF norms."
The government also said Rs 2.81 crore was released to District Rajouri from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
"In addition, financial assistance amounting to ₹2.81 crore was released to District Rajouri from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for providing relief to the families affected by the flash floods and the damages caused thereby," the reply said.
"The said financial assistance has been duly disbursed among the affected families in accordance with the approved norms," it added.
The government said a preliminary assessment of damage to roads and bridges had been completed and a permanent restoration proposal had been prepared.
"A preliminary assessment of damages to Roads, and Bridges, in District Rajouri has been made and a proposal of permanent restoration of 403 Roads/Bridges have been firmed up at a cost of Rs 185.00 crore," it said.
The reply said damaged roads, bridges, water supply schemes and power supply schemes had been temporarily restored within one month.
"All damaged roads, bridges, water supply and power supply schemes have been temporarily restored within one month," the government said.
"For permanent Restoration, detailed project Reports have been prepared and are under consideration," it added.
The Power Development Department assessed major damage to electrical infrastructure following heavy rains and flash floods in July 2026.
The government said Rs 2,799.16 lakh had been assessed as damage to electrical infrastructure in Rajouri district, of which Rs 939.24 lakh related to Rajouri Assembly Constituency.
"An amount of Rs 2799.16 lacs has been assessed as damages caused to Electrical Infrastructure due to heavy rains and flash floods during the month of July 2026 in Rajouri District out of which Rs 939.24 lacs has been assessed as damages caused to Electrical Infrastructure for Rajouri Assembly Constituency," the reply said.
Temporary restoration of power was carried out through the installation of an Emergency Restoration System tower on the 132 KV double-circuit Rajouri-Draba transmission line.
"For permanent restoration of the 132 KV D/C Rajouri - Draba Transmission line, the tendering is under process," the government said.
The reply also later records the district-wide electrical infrastructure damage at Rs 2,799.76 lakh, with Rs 939.24 lakh attributed to the Rajouri constituency.
The Agriculture Production Department assessed crop damage in Rajouri constituency during Kharif 2026 through field-level verification.
The assessment showed maize cultivation over 416 hectares, with 15% damage, while paddy covered 101.50 hectares, with damage assessed at 65%.
The government said the crop assessment was carried out at the field level as part of its assessment of flood-related damage.
The government said Rs 125 lakh had been received for temporary restoration of power supply in Rajouri district.
The constituency-wise breakup showed Rs 57.60 lakh for Rajouri, Rs 43.40 lakh for Thannamandi, Rs 10.05 lakh for Budhal, Rs 6.35 lakh for Sunderbani and Rs 7.60 lakh for Nowshera. The total allocation was Rs 125 lakh.
The government also clarified that no funds had been released under SDRF or NDRF for damage to the 132 KV Rajouri-Draba transmission line.
On whether the existing SDRF compensation norms would be enhanced for completely and partially damaged houses, agricultural land, commercial establishments and other properties, the government said the matter falls under the Union government.
"The revision/enhancement of SDRF compensation norms falls within the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India," the reply said.
The government said permanent restoration would also include measures to strengthen infrastructure vulnerable to future flooding.
"Further, strengthening and realignment of flood-prone electrical infrastructure shall be undertaken to enhance its resilience against future eventualities," the reply said.
It also said, "Adequate spares shall also be kept available for immediate restoration of the electrical infrastructure in the event of any future damage or disruption."
The response was issued by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction and signed by the Minister In-Charge of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.
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