ETV Bharat / state

149 Families Affected By Recent Flash Floods In J&K's Rajouri; Rs 40.61 Lakh Distributed In Relief

A file photo of the scene of devastation at Rajouri bus stand after heavy rains and floods. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has on Monday said 149 families affected by recent flash floods and landslides in Rajouri constituency have received Rs 40.61 lakh in relief, while a proposal worth Rs 185 crore has been prepared for the permanent restoration of 403 roads and bridges in Rajouri district.

The details were given in the government's response to a starred Assembly question tabled by MLA Rajouri Iftkar Ahmed.

The question sought details of the damage caused by recent floods to houses, roads, bridges, agricultural land, irrigation channels, electricity infrastructure and other public and private property in Rajouri constituency.

The Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction said the District Administration Rajouri had conducted a detailed assessment.

"Yes, District Administration Rajouri has conducted a detailed assessment of the damage caused to infrastructure and the details of the same is as under," the government said in a written reply.

According to the reply, "149 family-wise SDRF relief cases pertaining to damages caused by the recent flash floods/landslides have been received in DC office Rajouri and an amount of Rs 40,61,500 has been disbursed as relief to the affected families of Rajouri constituency in accordance with the prescribed SDRF norms."

The government also said Rs 2.81 crore was released to District Rajouri from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"In addition, financial assistance amounting to ₹2.81 crore was released to District Rajouri from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for providing relief to the families affected by the flash floods and the damages caused thereby," the reply said.

"The said financial assistance has been duly disbursed among the affected families in accordance with the approved norms," it added.

The government said a preliminary assessment of damage to roads and bridges had been completed and a permanent restoration proposal had been prepared.

"A preliminary assessment of damages to Roads, and Bridges, in District Rajouri has been made and a proposal of permanent restoration of 403 Roads/Bridges have been firmed up at a cost of Rs 185.00 crore," it said.

The reply said damaged roads, bridges, water supply schemes and power supply schemes had been temporarily restored within one month.

"All damaged roads, bridges, water supply and power supply schemes have been temporarily restored within one month," the government said.

"For permanent Restoration, detailed project Reports have been prepared and are under consideration," it added.

The Power Development Department assessed major damage to electrical infrastructure following heavy rains and flash floods in July 2026.

The government said Rs 2,799.16 lakh had been assessed as damage to electrical infrastructure in Rajouri district, of which Rs 939.24 lakh related to Rajouri Assembly Constituency.