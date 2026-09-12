147 Litres Of Milk, 90 Kg Of Paneer Destroyed During Food Safety Raids In Bihar
The raids were conducted in Patna, Hajipur and Darbhanga. Officials collected samples of food products for laboratory testing.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Patna: Food safety officials destroyed 147 litres of milk and 90 kg of paneer after detecting adulteration or expiry during raids in Patna, Hajipur and Darbhanga in Bihar, officials said on Saturday. The officials also collected samples of food products for laboratory testing, they said.
The raids were conducted as part of a statewide drive against food adulteration and violations of food safety standards, on the directions of the state health secretary-cum-food safety commissioner Kumar Ravi.
"Food safety and people's health cannot be compromised at any cost. Food business operators must ensure that only safe and standard products are supplied," Ravi said, according to a department statement.
In Hajipur, officials destroyed 72 kg of paneer after detecting starch adulteration. The paneer, seized from two establishments, was destroyed and a sample was sent for laboratory testing, the statement said.
At Benipur in Darbhanga district, officials found 21 litres of expired milk and 18 kg of spoiled paneer at a milk parlour and destroyed them on the spot, it said. In Patna's Fatuha, around 126 litres of milk was destroyed after formalin was detected in a sample collected from a dairy, officials said.
A joint team of the food safety department, drug inspector, AYUSH directorate and police also inspected a food supplements manufacturing facility in Fatuha and collected samples for testing. No objectionable substances were found at the facility, officials said.
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