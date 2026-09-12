ETV Bharat / state

147 Litres Of Milk, 90 Kg Of Paneer Destroyed During Food Safety Raids In Bihar

Patna: Food safety officials destroyed 147 litres of milk and 90 kg of paneer after detecting adulteration or expiry during raids in Patna, Hajipur and Darbhanga in Bihar, officials said on Saturday. The officials also collected samples of food products for laboratory testing, they said.

The raids were conducted as part of a statewide drive against food adulteration and violations of food safety standards, on the directions of the state health secretary-cum-food safety commissioner Kumar Ravi.

"Food safety and people's health cannot be compromised at any cost. Food business operators must ensure that only safe and standard products are supplied," Ravi said, according to a department statement.

In Hajipur, officials destroyed 72 kg of paneer after detecting starch adulteration. The paneer, seized from two establishments, was destroyed and a sample was sent for laboratory testing, the statement said.