'144 Students, Three Classrooms': School At Village In Odisha's Sambalpur Yet Another Victim Of Official Apathy
The villagers said they had apprised the higher-ups of the school's condition but in vain, reports Badshah Jusman Kumar Rana.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Sambalpur: The condition of schools in rural areas of Odisha's Sambalpur negates the state government's claims of development of education and infrastructure.
A look at Mundenpali ME School in Jamankira block of the district makes it clear that facts on paper do not often match reality. Although the school caters to students from Class I to Class VIII, it has just three rooms available for teaching and the rest are lying in a dilapidated condition.
A total of 144 students are enrolled in the school. However, as only three classrooms are in good condition, teachers are forced to conduct combined classes for students of two to three grades simultaneously in a single room. The villagers had been complaining that the overcrowding—with an average of 48 students per room—along with the noise and unhygienic environment, is severely disrupting the learning process of children.
Besides, owing to water leak from the roofs of the old classrooms during monsoon, the structures are on the verge of collapse. What's worse is that in one of the rooms, concrete chunks keep falling from the ceiling.
Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, there should be a separate classroom for each grade. however, the Mundenpali school falls short by five classrooms. It is alleged that despite the School Management Committee (SMC) and local parents repeatedly bringing the matter to the attention of the Block Education Officer (BEO) and the District Education Officer (DEO), nothing has been done to set things right at the school.
Locals have demanded construction of new classrooms under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) to ensure student safety and facilitate proper teaching. The school was estalished in 1921. A 100-bed hostel is also situated adjacent to the school;s premises. Students from Deogarh and Sundargarh districts, in addition to Sambalpur, reside in the hostel.
Ananda Kumar Dandasena, a local said, "Our village school is very old and has been in existence since 1921. If the Shishu Vatika is included, the school has nine classes but only three classrooms".
He said the school has three to four teachers. "We had apprised the local sarpanch, BDO, and BEO of the classroom shortage and even raised the issue during the Gram Sabha, but to no avail. We had even informed the local MLA and Minister for Rural Development, Rabi Nayak, about the problem, yet nothing has changed," Ananda said.
Manoj Kumar Naik, a youth from the village, said he completed his education from the school whose condition has deteriorated rapidly in the last few years. "Students are crammed into the classrooms like cattle. One cannot rule out the possibility of a major accident occurring if the structures collapse. And if an accident does happen, who will be held responsible? Will it be the teachers or the government? Therefore, we urge for the immediate repair and maintenance of these classrooms," he said.
Ashok Majhi, president of the village school management committee, said, "Our school has students ranging from the pre-primary level up to Class IX, yet the number of teachers is not commensurate with the strength. Secondly, most of the classrooms are lying in a dilapidated condition; chunks of concrete are falling from the ceiling. Who would be held responsible if an untoward incident were to occur involving any of the students? The government needs to address the issue".
Rita Kisan, samiti member of Mundenpali panchayat, said, "A major problem facing our school is that the children are struggling with their studies. Water leaks from the roof whenever it rains. There is also a shortage of teachers, yet no one is listening to our grievances. We have even apprised our MLA—who is currently a Minister—of the situation, but to no avail." Akshaya Bhoi, the school's headmaster also said the issue was raised with sarpanch, BEO, DEO and the local MLA but to no avail.
Meanwhile, Sambalpur Collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said, "We held a meeting regarding the issue following directives from the School and Mass Education Department. I have personally consulted with all the Block Education Officers (BEOs) in the district. Instructions have been issued to conduct a survey of old schools, with focus on dilapidated buildings and boundary walls. The PWD and RD departments are currently surveying the structures".
He said orders have been issued not to accommodate students in unsafe buildings which will soon be repaired. According to information provided by the District Education Department, there are 1,192 Upper Primary (UP) and Middle English (ME) schools in Sambalpur district.
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