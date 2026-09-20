ETV Bharat / state

'144 Students, Three Classrooms': School At Village In Odisha's Sambalpur Yet Another Victim Of Official Apathy

The Mundenpali ME School ( ETV Bharat )

Sambalpur: The condition of schools in rural areas of Odisha's Sambalpur negates the state government's claims of development of education and infrastructure. A look at Mundenpali ME School in Jamankira block of the district makes it clear that facts on paper do not often match reality. Although the school caters to students from Class I to Class VIII, it has just three rooms available for teaching and the rest are lying in a dilapidated condition. A total of 144 students are enrolled in the school. However, as only three classrooms are in good condition, teachers are forced to conduct combined classes for students of two to three grades simultaneously in a single room. The villagers had been complaining that the overcrowding—with an average of 48 students per room—along with the noise and unhygienic environment, is severely disrupting the learning process of children. Besides, owing to water leak from the roofs of the old classrooms during monsoon, the structures are on the verge of collapse. What's worse is that in one of the rooms, concrete chunks keep falling from the ceiling. Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, there should be a separate classroom for each grade. however, the Mundenpali school falls short by five classrooms. It is alleged that despite the School Management Committee (SMC) and local parents repeatedly bringing the matter to the attention of the Block Education Officer (BEO) and the District Education Officer (DEO), nothing has been done to set things right at the school. Mundenpali ME School (ETV Bharat) Locals have demanded construction of new classrooms under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) to ensure student safety and facilitate proper teaching. The school was estalished in 1921. A 100-bed hostel is also situated adjacent to the school;s premises. Students from Deogarh and Sundargarh districts, in addition to Sambalpur, reside in the hostel.