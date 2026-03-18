ETV Bharat / state

140 Surrendered Naxalites Visit Chhattisgarh Assembly, Witness How Democracy Functions

Raipur: An unusual scene was witnessed in Chhattisgarh’s capital, Raipur, as surrendered Naxalites visited the state Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha). While the government claims it will eliminate the Naxal problem by March 31, 2026, former Naxalites who have returned to the mainstream openly shared both their new lives and past struggles.

A total of 140 surrendered Naxalites, including 54 women, visited the Raipur Assembly. They closely observed its functioning and understood how the government operates. The visit proved to be a new and eye-opening experience for them as they witnessed the democratic system firsthand.

Women Share Their Journey From Forests To Mainstream Life

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, surrendered women Naxalites said their earlier lives were spent wandering in forests without any permanent shelter. Now, they are living with their families, leading normal lives and integrating into society. They described the transition as a source of peace and satisfaction.

Some women said it was their first opportunity to watch Assembly proceedings up close. The visit helped them understand how governance works and how decisions are made, giving them a new perspective.

The surrendered Naxalites made an emotional appeal to their former associates, urging them to abandon violence, surrender, and join the mainstream. They said true peace and dignity lie in leading a normal life.

Waiting For Promised Benefits