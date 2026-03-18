140 Surrendered Naxalites Visit Chhattisgarh Assembly, Witness How Democracy Functions
Former women Naxalites shared their journey from uncertain lives in the forest to stable family life, calling their return to mainstream society peaceful and fulfilling.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Raipur: An unusual scene was witnessed in Chhattisgarh’s capital, Raipur, as surrendered Naxalites visited the state Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha). While the government claims it will eliminate the Naxal problem by March 31, 2026, former Naxalites who have returned to the mainstream openly shared both their new lives and past struggles.
A total of 140 surrendered Naxalites, including 54 women, visited the Raipur Assembly. They closely observed its functioning and understood how the government operates. The visit proved to be a new and eye-opening experience for them as they witnessed the democratic system firsthand.
Women Share Their Journey From Forests To Mainstream Life
In a conversation with ETV Bharat, surrendered women Naxalites said their earlier lives were spent wandering in forests without any permanent shelter. Now, they are living with their families, leading normal lives and integrating into society. They described the transition as a source of peace and satisfaction.
Some women said it was their first opportunity to watch Assembly proceedings up close. The visit helped them understand how governance works and how decisions are made, giving them a new perspective.
The surrendered Naxalites made an emotional appeal to their former associates, urging them to abandon violence, surrender, and join the mainstream. They said true peace and dignity lie in leading a normal life.
Waiting For Promised Benefits
Amid the positive developments, some women expressed concerns. They said the promises of financial assistance and other facilities made at the time of surrender have not yet been fully fulfilled. Despite this, they said they are happy with their decision and are living normal lives with their families.
Government Claims Vs Ground Reality
Both the Central and the state governments have claimed that the Naxal problem will end by March 31 this year. The experiences of surrendered Naxalites reflect the ground reality, while the change is visible, certain challenges still remain.
CM Calls It A Historic Moment
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed the surrendered Naxalites and interacted with them. He said many Naxalites are continuously surrendering and joining the mainstream.
Calling it a historic moment, the Chief Minister said, “Today, 140 rehabilitated brothers and sisters who had earlier strayed have now joined the mainstream and visited the Assembly. This is a matter of happiness. We spoke to them and asked about the difference between their past and present lives. They said they feel better now. Earlier too, 120 surrendered Naxalites had observed the Assembly proceedings.”
The CM added that the government’s aim is to integrate them into society and provide better opportunities for a dignified life.
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