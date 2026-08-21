ETV Bharat / state

14-Yr-Old Girl Dies After Abortion In Jammu, School Teacher Held

Jammu: A 14-year-old girl died following an attempted abortion in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district in Jammu region. Police have arrested a school teacher for allegedly impregnating her and his brother for helping him in the illegal abortion.

According to Jammu Police, the teacher, identified as Khalid Hussain, had allegedly developed physical relations with the girl, a student of his school. Postmortem revealed she was around five-month pregnant.

"Khalid Hussain, with the help of his brother, Tariq Hussain, tried to perform an illegal abortion by infusing some medicines that led to adverse reaction after which, the girl's condition started to deteriorate. She was then shifted to the district hospital Kishtwar from where she was referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment," said a police official.

"When the ambulance, in which the girl was being shifted, reached Batote, her condition further deteriorated and she died. Her body was taken back to district hospital Kishtwar where postmortem was conducted and it was found that she was around five-month pregnant and a forced abortion was attempted on her," the police officer added.