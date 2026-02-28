14-Year-Old Specially-Abled Minor Allegedly Raped, Found Four Months Pregnant In Sambalpur; POCSO Case Registered
The minor’s parents grew suspicious after noticing an abnormal increase in her abdominal size.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 10:04 PM IST
Sambalpur: A 14-year-old mentally challenged and speech- and hearing-impaired minor from the Govindpur police station area under Bamra block in Sambalpur district, has allegedly been raped and found to be pregnant.
According to reliable sources, the minor’s parents grew suspicious after noticing an abnormal increase in her abdominal size. They took her to the Bamra Primary Health Centre on Wednesday for a medical examination. Doctors confirmed that the girl was pregnant.
As the minor is both mute and deaf and mentally challenged, she has been unable to identify or describe the perpetrator. It is estimated that she is around four months pregnant. A detailed medical examination was conducted on Thursday.
Following the incident, the victim’s mother lodged a written complaint at the Govindpur police station. Based on the complaint, police have registered a rape case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and launched an investigation.
Top of FormSub-Inspector Firoz Ekka is reportedly investigating the case. Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, Superintendent of Police of Sambalpur, confirmed that a case has been registered at Govindpur Police Station and that further investigation is underway.
This is not the first case of minor or specially-able child been physically abused. Last year in June, an IIT-Kharagpur student raped a 13-year-old specially-abled girl. The accused had reportedly lured the girl promising her new clothes and sexually assaulted her. Later the boy was arrested after the girl’s ragpicker mother filed a complaint.
