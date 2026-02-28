ETV Bharat / state

14-Year-Old Specially-Abled Minor Allegedly Raped, Found Four Months Pregnant In Sambalpur; POCSO Case Registered

Sambalpur: A 14-year-old mentally challenged and speech- and hearing-impaired minor from the Govindpur police station area under Bamra block in Sambalpur district, has allegedly been raped and found to be pregnant.

According to reliable sources, the minor’s parents grew suspicious after noticing an abnormal increase in her abdominal size. They took her to the Bamra Primary Health Centre on Wednesday for a medical examination. Doctors confirmed that the girl was pregnant.

As the minor is both mute and deaf and mentally challenged, she has been unable to identify or describe the perpetrator. It is estimated that she is around four months pregnant. A detailed medical examination was conducted on Thursday.