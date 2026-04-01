14-Year-Old MP Boy Dies In Chennai; Sexual Assault Claim Found Unsubstantiated After Probe
After failing to locate relatives in Velachery, he returned to Chennai Central with the help of a stranger.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST
Chennai: A 14-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh, who had initially alleged sexual assault at Chennai Central Railway Station, died on March 29 while undergoing treatment at Stanley Government Hospital.
The boy had arrived in Chennai from Bhopal last November in search of work. After failing to locate relatives in Velachery, he returned to Chennai Central with the help of a stranger. While at the station, he noticed blood in his urine and sought medical assistance at Stanley Hospital.
Initially, the minor told doctors that two unidentified men had forcibly taken him to an empty train coach and sexually assaulted him. Based on his statement, the Chennai Central Railway Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
However, during the investigation, the Railway Police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) found inconsistencies in his account. A review of CCTV footage from the station did not show any evidence of the boy being abducted or taken to a coach, as alleged. During subsequent inquiries with the CWC and before a magistrate, the boy reportedly clarified that he had only reported the symptom of blood in his urine and had not been assaulted.
The Railway Police said that further investigation into the boy’s background revealed a medical history. About three years ago, he met with an accident in his hometown, which led to chronic bowel and urinary problems. Doctors confirmed that he was suffering from severe infections in the urinary tract and anal region, which were likely caused by these earlier injuries, and that could have led to the bleeding.
Later, when Chennai Police travelled to Bhopal to reunite the boy with his family, his parents reportedly refused to take him back. They said that he frequently ran away from home and told the police, "Let him stay in Chennai." The boy was then placed in a government observation home in Royapuram. After his health deteriorated recently, he was readmitted to Stanley Hospital, where he later succumbed to his ailments.
The Railway Police are currently awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death. "Once the autopsy results are available, we will modify the sections of the case accordingly," a senior official said. The parents have been informed of his death and are reportedly travelling to Chennai to claim the body.
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