ETV Bharat / state

14-Year-Old MP Boy Dies In Chennai; Sexual Assault Claim Found Unsubstantiated After Probe

Chennai: A 14-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh, who had initially alleged sexual assault at Chennai Central Railway Station, died on March 29 while undergoing treatment at Stanley Government Hospital.

The boy had arrived in Chennai from Bhopal last November in search of work. After failing to locate relatives in Velachery, he returned to Chennai Central with the help of a stranger. While at the station, he noticed blood in his urine and sought medical assistance at Stanley Hospital.

Initially, the minor told doctors that two unidentified men had forcibly taken him to an empty train coach and sexually assaulted him. Based on his statement, the Chennai Central Railway Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

However, during the investigation, the Railway Police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) found inconsistencies in his account. A review of CCTV footage from the station did not show any evidence of the boy being abducted or taken to a coach, as alleged. During subsequent inquiries with the CWC and before a magistrate, the boy reportedly clarified that he had only reported the symptom of blood in his urine and had not been assaulted.