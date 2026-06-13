14-Year-Old Maharashtra Student Builds Working Motorbike Using Scrap Cycles And Old Engine
With a small workshop and welding machine at home, Samarth initially wanted to build a mini tractor but ultimately succeeded in creating a motorcycle.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Kolhapur: It took Samarth Shivam Patil, a 14-year-old student from a village in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, two old bicycles, a discarded motorcycle engine and experiments lasting over a month to build a a functional motorbike.
A resident of Kerli village in Karveer taluka, Samarth studies at a local secondary school in Class VIII. His father, Shivam Patil runs an animal feed and agricultural products’ shop.
With a small workshop and a welding machine, Samarth initially set out to build a mini tractor and a small four-wheeler. However, he ended up building a motorcycle. He used a bicycle chain that he secured from a garage. The engine and gearbox were purchased from a scrap market for around Rs 3,000. He used clutch of an M80 moped, and stand and wiring of a Hero Splendor motorcycle.
The fuel tank was recycled from one of his earlier four-wheeler experiments and Yamaha key switch along with wheels of an old bicycle were used to build this DIY motorbike. He used an old plastic container and PVC pipe as a makeshift carburetor air filter system.
Samarth's father said his son has been experimenting with machines since childhood. “He is always trying to build something. Some of his projects have succeeded while many others have failed. As a family, we encourage him by providing guidance and materials whenever possible,” Shivam Patil said.
To complete the project, Samarth watched YouTube tutorials, various DIY engineering techniques, and artificial intelligence tools.
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