ETV Bharat / state

14-Year-Old Maharashtra Student Builds Working Motorbike Using Scrap Cycles And Old Engine

Kolhapur: It took Samarth Shivam Patil, a 14-year-old student from a village in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, two old bicycles, a discarded motorcycle engine and experiments lasting over a month to build a a functional motorbike.

A resident of Kerli village in Karveer taluka, Samarth studies at a local secondary school in Class VIII. His father, Shivam Patil runs an animal feed and agricultural products’ shop.

With a small workshop and a welding machine, Samarth initially set out to build a mini tractor and a small four-wheeler. However, he ended up building a motorcycle. He used a bicycle chain that he secured from a garage. The engine and gearbox were purchased from a scrap market for around Rs 3,000. He used clutch of an M80 moped, and stand and wiring of a Hero Splendor motorcycle.