ETV Bharat / state

14-Year-Old Killed, Another Injured in Artillery Shell Explosion at Gaya Firing Range

Gaya: A 14-year-old boy died, and another minor boy was seriously injured when an artillery shell exploded in Bihar’s Gaya district on Friday. The injured boy has been referred from Barachatti PHC to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Kumar from the Sevai Tola Jahajwa village. The injured boy has been identified as Mukesh Kumar. The Barachatti police are investigating the matter.

According to police, the incident occurred when a shell exploded while the two boys were collecting waste from the firing range. The Barachatti forest area is a notified area for practice by soldiers and paramilitary forces.

According to locals, practice sessions at the firing range have been underway since January 29. A CRPF battalion from Rajgir was conducting a drill there. The firing range, which belongs to the army, was booked for three days. However, the CRPF personnel completed their firing practice in a day and left.