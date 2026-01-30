14-Year-Old Killed, Another Injured in Artillery Shell Explosion at Gaya Firing Range
Published : January 30, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Gaya: A 14-year-old boy died, and another minor boy was seriously injured when an artillery shell exploded in Bihar’s Gaya district on Friday. The injured boy has been referred from Barachatti PHC to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital for better treatment.
The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Kumar from the Sevai Tola Jahajwa village. The injured boy has been identified as Mukesh Kumar. The Barachatti police are investigating the matter.
According to police, the incident occurred when a shell exploded while the two boys were collecting waste from the firing range. The Barachatti forest area is a notified area for practice by soldiers and paramilitary forces.
According to locals, practice sessions at the firing range have been underway since January 29. A CRPF battalion from Rajgir was conducting a drill there. The firing range, which belongs to the army, was booked for three days. However, the CRPF personnel completed their firing practice in a day and left.
Before the firing began, the people of the surrounding villages connected to the range were duly informed to stay away from the restricted area. Despite this, two minors went into the range to collect waste from bombs, shells, and grenades exploded by the army or CRPF. However, this is not the first such incident; similar incidents have occurred before.
"The firing range is restricted. Ordinary people are not allowed to enter the range. Mukesh and Saurabh had gone to the firing range to collect waste. The accident occurred when a bomb exploded while they were collecting bomb parts. The injured boy has been referred to Gaya for better treatment," said Amarendra Kishore, an official of Barachatti Police Station.
Local village head Sanjeev said that a picture of the bomb shell that caused the accident was sent to the CRPF. He said that the boys were practising with grenades, not bomb shells. The village head added that the villagers extract copper from discarded materials, resulting in the explosion.