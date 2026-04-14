Uttarakhand: 14-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth In Pithoragarh, POCSO Case Filed Against Husband
After conducting an ultrasound test, the doctors found that she was pregnant for about eight months.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 3:28 AM IST
Pithoragarh: In what can be considered a case of child marriage, a 14-year-old girl who got married delivered a baby boy in the District Women’s Hospital in Uttarakhand. Following the incident, the police filed an FIR against her husband under the POCSO Act.
According to sources, the girl, who hails from one of the villages in the Munsyari Tehsil of Pithoragarh, was admitted to the district hospital in labour condition on the evening of April 11.
During the admission procedure, it was discovered through her documentation that the girl is just 14 years old and was expecting a child. After conducting an ultrasound test, the doctors found that she was pregnant for about eight months.
“Indeed, the birth occurred at around 5 pm on Monday, April 13. Both the child and his mother are doing well and will be observed under strict medical supervision, considering her tender age,” confirmed Dr Bhagirathi Garjyal, Principal Medical Superintendent (PMS), District Hospital.
With consideration for the age of the child, an FIR was registered at the Munsyari police station against the girl’s husband. The chairman of the Child Protection Committee, Laxman Singh Khati, went to the hospital to keep track of the developments in the case.
In this case, it has been observed that there has been a problem of secret marriages between minors in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand. Despite the efforts made by the district administrations of Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh to stop these marriages, it has been observed that the situation was dangerous for the health of the girls. Further probe regarding the circumstances of the marriage is being carried out.