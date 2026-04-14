ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: 14-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth In Pithoragarh, POCSO Case Filed Against Husband

Pithoragarh: In what can be considered a case of child marriage, a 14-year-old girl who got married delivered a baby boy in the District Women’s Hospital in Uttarakhand. Following the incident, the police filed an FIR against her husband under the POCSO Act.

According to sources, the girl, who hails from one of the villages in the Munsyari Tehsil of Pithoragarh, was admitted to the district hospital in labour condition on the evening of April 11.

During the admission procedure, it was discovered through her documentation that the girl is just 14 years old and was expecting a child. After conducting an ultrasound test, the doctors found that she was pregnant for about eight months.