ETV Bharat / state

14-Year-Old Girl's Body Exhumed On Court's Order After 51 Days In A Case Of Rape And Murder

Patna: The Bihar police had to exhume the body of a 14-year-old girl on the order of a court in Sitamarhi district, 51 days after her alleged rape and murder. The remains have been sent for forensic examination.

She was allegedly raped and killed in a village under the Belsand police station on April 3. The main accused and his associates, who were influential people in the area, allegedly buried her stealthily on the morning of April 4, without telling her mother or other relatives.

The victim, studying in class VIII, lived with her mother, while her father and elder brother worked in Mumbai. The FIR was registered only on May 7 after her father returned home to pursue the matter with the police.

On the fateful day, the mother had gone to work at her agricultural farm while the daughter was alone at home. When she returned home in the evening, she saw her sitting on her knees on a wooden cot with a noose made out of her ‘dupatta’ around her neck. The other end of the dupatta was tied to a bamboo pole in the ceiling.

The family accused one Muhammad Reyaz of the village of entering the home, raping and killing her because she had consistently spurned his overtures.

“That youth was forcing my daughter to marry him. He constantly followed and tortured her. She told me about the issue. I called and scolded him, but he refused to accept his involvement and said that another person was indulging in it,” the victim’s mother told reporters.