14-Year-Old Girl's Body Exhumed On Court's Order After 51 Days In A Case Of Rape And Murder
The family accused one Muhammad Reyaz of the village of entering the home, raping and killing her because she had consistently spurned his overtures
Published : May 25, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar police had to exhume the body of a 14-year-old girl on the order of a court in Sitamarhi district, 51 days after her alleged rape and murder. The remains have been sent for forensic examination.
She was allegedly raped and killed in a village under the Belsand police station on April 3. The main accused and his associates, who were influential people in the area, allegedly buried her stealthily on the morning of April 4, without telling her mother or other relatives.
The victim, studying in class VIII, lived with her mother, while her father and elder brother worked in Mumbai. The FIR was registered only on May 7 after her father returned home to pursue the matter with the police.
On the fateful day, the mother had gone to work at her agricultural farm while the daughter was alone at home. When she returned home in the evening, she saw her sitting on her knees on a wooden cot with a noose made out of her ‘dupatta’ around her neck. The other end of the dupatta was tied to a bamboo pole in the ceiling.
The family accused one Muhammad Reyaz of the village of entering the home, raping and killing her because she had consistently spurned his overtures.
“That youth was forcing my daughter to marry him. He constantly followed and tortured her. She told me about the issue. I called and scolded him, but he refused to accept his involvement and said that another person was indulging in it,” the victim’s mother told reporters.
After seeing her daughter dead, the woman raised an alarm. A few villagers came, threatened her of dire circumstances, and asked her to keep quiet. They forcibly took the body and buried it in the graveyard.
Meanwhile, the girl’s father reached home on April 5 after getting the information. He ran from pillar to post for justice. The police finally registered an FIR on May 7. Apart from Reyaz, five others – Gulab Darzi, Ali Darzi, Firoz Darzi, Mayra Khatoon and Usha Darzi – were named as accused in it.
The local court, understanding the gravity of the issue, ordered exhumation of the dead body for forensic tests on May 23. The remains were finally taken out by the police on Sunday (May 24).
“Though the alleged rape and murder took place on April 3, the police were informed about the incident only after more than a month. Since it was an old case, we had to wait for the court’s order to exhume the body,” Belsand sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ravishankar Prasad said.
“We are now waiting for the forensic report. We will carry out a detailed investigation after receiving it, and solve the case as promptly as possible,” the SDPO said. However, the police have not arrested anybody so far despite having the names of the six accused persons.
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