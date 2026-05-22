Manipur’s 14-Year-Old Climate Activist Licypriya Kangujam's Story Included In CBSE Curriculum
Her life story has been included in the Grade 5 English textbook under the CBSE syllabus.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Tezpur: The inspiring journey of 14-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur has now found a place in the CBSE English Literature curriculum for students across India.
Her life story has been included in the Grade 5 English textbook under the CBSE syllabus. Her journey is also featured in educational material for Grades 4 and 7, along with references in courses offered by several universities under the framework of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Licypriya, who comes from a remote village in Northeast India, has earned national and international recognition for her work in raising awareness about climate change, environmental protection and disaster preparedness at a very young age. Through campaigns, public speeches and participation in global platforms, she has become one of India's youngest and most prominent voices advocating climate action.
In a post on X, she wrote, "Honoured and humbled that my life story is now being taught in the CBSE English Literature textbook for Grade 5 across India. My journey is already part of the curriculum for Grades 4 and 7 and various universities as well as per New Education Policy 2020."
"From a small village to classrooms across the nation, this is not just my story, but a message to every child that age is never a barrier to creating change," she added.
Educationists and social observers believe that stories like hers can inspire students to become more socially aware and environmentally responsible while encouraging young minds to contribute towards building a better future.
Read More:
- Muga Silk From Assam, Shirui Lily Silk From Manipur Among PM Modi's Gifts To Meloni
- 6000 KM In 6 Days Non-Stop: Amur Falcons Satellite-Tagged In Manipur Return From Somalia After Four Months
- BAFTA 2026 Highlights: Alia Bhatt's Hindi Speech, Boong Director's Call For Manipur Peace And Full Winners List