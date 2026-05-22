ETV Bharat / state

Manipur’s 14-Year-Old Climate Activist Licypriya Kangujam's Story Included In CBSE Curriculum

Tezpur: The inspiring journey of 14-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur has now found a place in the CBSE English Literature curriculum for students across India.

Her life story has been included in the Grade 5 English textbook under the CBSE syllabus. Her journey is also featured in educational material for Grades 4 and 7, along with references in courses offered by several universities under the framework of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Licypriya, who comes from a remote village in Northeast India, has earned national and international recognition for her work in raising awareness about climate change, environmental protection and disaster preparedness at a very young age. Through campaigns, public speeches and participation in global platforms, she has become one of India's youngest and most prominent voices advocating climate action.