ETV Bharat / state

14-Year-Old Class 10 Student Killed In Four-Vehicle Collision On Tamil Nadu's Vellore Highway

A Class 10 student was killed in the chain-reaction collision involving a Vellore Corporation vehicle, a Tata Ace cargo vehicle, a car, and a lorry on NH in Vellore on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Vellore: A 14-year-old Class 10 student was killed and three others injured in a collision involving four vehicles on the Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway (NH48) flyover in Vellore district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Salu, a resident of Salavanpettai in Vellore. The student was traveling in the back cargo area of the Tata Ace vehicle. When the four vehicles crashed consecutively into one another on the flyover, he was thrown out by the impact and ended up crushed between two cars. He died on the spot.

Three others sustained injuries in the accident and were taken to the Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital at Adukkamparai for treatment. Doctors report that they are currently receiving treatment and their conditions are stable.

Personnel from the Sathuvachari police station reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. They recovered the student's body and sent it to the VELLORE MCH for post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to establish how the four vehicles collided. Investigators including local highway patrol teams are examining whether speeding, driver negligence or other factors contributed to the accident.