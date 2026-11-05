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14-Year-Old Class 10 Student Killed In Four-Vehicle Collision On Tamil Nadu's Vellore Highway

The accident occurred in the Sathuvachari-Gandhinagar area and involved a Vellore Corporation vehicle, a Tata Ace cargo vehicle, a car and a lorry.

VELLORE HIGHWAY ACCIDENT KILLS ONE Bengaluru Chennai NH Vellore Corp and cargo Vehicles A car lorry deceased was identified as Salu Class X boy dies in 4 vehicle crash
A Class 10 student was killed in the chain-reaction collision involving a Vellore Corporation vehicle, a Tata Ace cargo vehicle, a car, and a lorry on NH in Vellore on Thursday. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 5, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Vellore: A 14-year-old Class 10 student was killed and three others injured in a collision involving four vehicles on the Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway (NH48) flyover in Vellore district on Thursday.

The accident occurred in the Sathuvachari-Gandhinagar area and involved a Vellore Corporation vehicle, a Tata Ace cargo vehicle, a car and a lorry.

The deceased was identified as Salu, a resident of Salavanpettai in Vellore. The student was traveling in the back cargo area of the Tata Ace vehicle. When the four vehicles crashed consecutively into one another on the flyover, he was thrown out by the impact and ended up crushed between two cars. He died on the spot.

Three others sustained injuries in the accident and were taken to the Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital at Adukkamparai for treatment. Doctors report that they are currently receiving treatment and their conditions are stable.

Personnel from the Sathuvachari police station reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. They recovered the student's body and sent it to the VELLORE MCH for post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to establish how the four vehicles collided. Investigators including local highway patrol teams are examining whether speeding, driver negligence or other factors contributed to the accident.

They are currently interrogating the drivers of the lorry and the corporation vehicle involved to determine exactly which vehicle triggered the initial sudden braking that led to the pile-up

The incident has triggered concern among local residents, who have urged authorities to strengthen traffic enforcement and curb speeding on national highways. They have also called for stricter measures to ensure passenger safety in goods vehicles.

Meanwhile, the traffic is being diverted through the service lanes to bypass the crash site on the flyover.

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TAGGED:

VELLORE HIGHWAY ACCIDENT KILLS ONE
BENGALURU CHENNAI NH VELLORE
CORP AND CARGO VEHICLES A CAR LORRY
DECEASED WAS IDENTIFIED AS SALU
CLASS X BOY DIES IN 4 VEHICLE CRASH

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