ETV Bharat / state

14-Year-Old Braveheart Fights Wild Boar For Two Hours In Cuttack, Holds Its Jaws Shut To Survive

Cuttack: A 14-year-old Suman had no weapon, no immediate help and little room to escape. Despite being trapped in a canal with an attacking wild boar, he relied on instinct and extraordinary courage and reportedly wrestled with the animal to hold its snout tightly for nearly two hours, until villagers spotted him and called rescuers.

The life-saving struggle, which could easily be mistaken for a movie sequence, unfolded near Gopalpur village under Banki police limits in Odisha’s Cuttack district early in the morning on Tuesday. Suman survived the attack but suffered wounds at more than five places on his body.

According to information, Suman had gone towards the Nadikunda canal early in the morning to relieve himself when a wild boar began chasing him. In a desperate attempt to escape, he jumped into the canal.

The boar, however, followed him into the water and continued its attack. With no way out, Suman fought back. He managed to pin down the animal’s snout and hold its jaws shut, preventing it from inflicting fatal injuries.

For nearly two hours, the teenager reportedly remained locked in the struggle, refusing to loosen his grip despite his injuries and exhaustion.

Some villagers, who were passing by, eventually noticed the situation and alerted the nearby fire services unit. Fire personnel reached the canal with specialised rescue equipment and trapped the boar. Suman was freed and subsequently admitted to a nearby sub-divisional hospital.