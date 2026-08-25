14-Year-Old Braveheart Fights Wild Boar For Two Hours In Cuttack, Holds Its Jaws Shut To Survive
Suman survived a wild-boar attack in Cuttack after wrestling the animal and holding its jaws shut inside a canal until rescuers arrived, reports Narayan Sahoo.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 11:19 PM IST
Cuttack: A 14-year-old Suman had no weapon, no immediate help and little room to escape. Despite being trapped in a canal with an attacking wild boar, he relied on instinct and extraordinary courage and reportedly wrestled with the animal to hold its snout tightly for nearly two hours, until villagers spotted him and called rescuers.
The life-saving struggle, which could easily be mistaken for a movie sequence, unfolded near Gopalpur village under Banki police limits in Odisha’s Cuttack district early in the morning on Tuesday. Suman survived the attack but suffered wounds at more than five places on his body.
According to information, Suman had gone towards the Nadikunda canal early in the morning to relieve himself when a wild boar began chasing him. In a desperate attempt to escape, he jumped into the canal.
The boar, however, followed him into the water and continued its attack. With no way out, Suman fought back. He managed to pin down the animal’s snout and hold its jaws shut, preventing it from inflicting fatal injuries.
For nearly two hours, the teenager reportedly remained locked in the struggle, refusing to loosen his grip despite his injuries and exhaustion.
Some villagers, who were passing by, eventually noticed the situation and alerted the nearby fire services unit. Fire personnel reached the canal with specialised rescue equipment and trapped the boar. Suman was freed and subsequently admitted to a nearby sub-divisional hospital.
Recalling the terrifying encounter, Suman said the boar had suddenly chased him while he was heading towards the canal.
“When it followed me into the canal and began attacking, I grabbed its mouth with all my strength. I was extremely frightened, but I knew I had to be brave to save my life. I did not let it loose and that is how I survived. Otherwise, the boar could have killed me,” he said.
Suman returned home after receiving treatment and is now recovering. His extraordinary presence of mind and courage earned him praise from residents across the area.
Dr Abhishek Swain, who treated Suman said the injuries are deep but he is safe. "The child is a little nervous but his injuries have been treated properly. He should recover within a day or two," he said.
Prabhudatta Rout of the same village, who was the first person to witness Suman clutching the boar from his head, thought he was catching a fish. "When I shouted at him, I saw him struggling with a wild boar. I raised an alarm and villagers gathered after calling fire team for rescue," he said.
The incident has also renewed concern over increasing wild-boar movement around Nadikunda. Villagers said encounters with the animals had become more frequent and demanded that the Forest Department take immediate steps to drive them back towards forested areas before another person is attacked.
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