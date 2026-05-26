Andhra Pradesh: 14-Year-Old Boy Creates 'Gasmitra' For Safe LPG Bookings And Scam Awareness
Despite leaving formal schooling, Gandham Dheeraj developed a public service website for LPG users and digital safety awareness.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Anantapur: A 14-year-old boy from Gorantla in Andhra Pradesh has transformed his interest in technology into a public service initiative by developing a website designed to help Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) consumers book cylinders safely and avoid cyber fraud. The platform, named "Gasmitra", was officially launched on Monday at the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub by CEO Hafeez Basha.
The young innovator, Gandham Dheeraj, said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to conserve natural resources and promote responsible fuel usage. Although Dheeraj discontinued formal schooling two years ago after completing Class VII due to personal circumstances, he continued learning independently from home and focused on improving his technical and innovation skills.
Despite his age, Dheeraj created the Gasmitra platform to simplify LPG-related services and raise awareness of online scams related to gas bookings. He said he plans to continue his studies through the Open Schooling system and aims to complete his Class X education next year.
Speaking about the initiative, Dheeraj said many people, especially in rural areas, still struggle with online LPG bookings and often fall victim to One-Time Password (OTP) and booking fraud.
The website, accessible through "gasmitra.org", allows users to access LPG-related services from major providers, including Indian Oil, HP Gas and Bharat Gas. Consumers can use the platform to book LPG cylinders and check important details, such as cylinder validity.
Focus On Safety And Cyber Awareness
Apart from booking assistance, the website also focuses on safety awareness. It provides guidance on handling gas leak incidents, tips for conserving LPG, and information on Distributor-Assisted Booking (DAC) fraud and OTP-based cyber scams.
Dheeraj said, "Technology should not only be for entertainment; it should also solve real-life problems. My dream is to continue developing innovations that are useful for society."
Officials who attended the launch praised the teenager's dedication and innovative thinking. CEO Hafeez Basha appreciated the initiative and said young minds like Dheeraj are proving that age is no barrier to innovation.
"It is inspiring to see a young boy using technology for public awareness and safety. Such initiatives encourage digital literacy and social responsibility," he said.
Several attendees described the project as an example of how self-learning and determination can empower youngsters to create meaningful solutions for society.
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