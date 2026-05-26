ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: 14-Year-Old Boy Creates 'Gasmitra' For Safe LPG Bookings And Scam Awareness

Anantapur: A 14-year-old boy from Gorantla in Andhra Pradesh has transformed his interest in technology into a public service initiative by developing a website designed to help Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) consumers book cylinders safely and avoid cyber fraud. The platform, named "Gasmitra", was officially launched on Monday at the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub by CEO Hafeez Basha.

The young innovator, Gandham Dheeraj, said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to conserve natural resources and promote responsible fuel usage. Although Dheeraj discontinued formal schooling two years ago after completing Class VII due to personal circumstances, he continued learning independently from home and focused on improving his technical and innovation skills.

Despite his age, Dheeraj created the Gasmitra platform to simplify LPG-related services and raise awareness of online scams related to gas bookings. He said he plans to continue his studies through the Open Schooling system and aims to complete his Class X education next year.

Speaking about the initiative, Dheeraj said many people, especially in rural areas, still struggle with online LPG bookings and often fall victim to One-Time Password (OTP) and booking fraud.

The website, accessible through "gasmitra.org", allows users to access LPG-related services from major providers, including Indian Oil, HP Gas and Bharat Gas. Consumers can use the platform to book LPG cylinders and check important details, such as cylinder validity.

Focus On Safety And Cyber Awareness