14 Tremors in 30 Hours Rattle Gujarat’s Amreli, Fresh Night Quake Sparks Panic
Repeated tremors in Amreli over 30 hours caused panic, as residents rushed outdoors after a late-night earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale struck.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Amreli: Up to 14 minor tremors in the past 30 hours have rattled Gujarat’s Amreli district, with late-night shocks triggering panic and forcing residents out of their homes. The latest tremor was recorded at 2.24 am, shaking Rajula, Jafarabad and Pipavav.
Startled by the sudden jolt, many residents woke up and rushed outside, especially in coastal regions where tremors felt stronger. Throughout the night, people remained on alert, exchanging calls and messages to check on each other’s safety.
Tremors Felt Across Multiple Regions
According to the Seismology Department, the earthquake measured 3.7 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre near Mahuva. Tremors were felt across Rajula, Jafarabad, Pipavav, Khambha and Savarkundla.
Some houses in Rajula reportedly developed cracks following the tremor. CCTV footage has also surfaced, showing visible shaking, while locals said household items moved suddenly during the impact.
Repeated Tremors Deepen Fear
Residents of Savarkundla taluka, especially in Bhad and nearby villages, have been experiencing frequent minor tremors over the past few days, creating a constant sense of fear and leaving many unable to sleep peacefully.
The latest tremor forced several residents to step outside as a precaution, with concerns raised about the safety of old and weak structures.
No Casualties Reported
Authorities have confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Officials are monitoring the situation and have urged people to avoid rumours and remain cautious, and to contact authorities in case of an emergency.
Recent Seismic Activity In The Region
Earlier this week, a 3.3 magnitude tremor struck the district, with its epicentre about 42 km south-southeast of Amreli at a depth of 9.6 km, according to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR). No damage or casualties were reported.
On March 29, a tremor was recorded at 4.10 pm, with its epicentre at a depth of 11.6 km, followed by a 2.6-magnitude tremor on March 30 at 11.53 am, indicating continued seismic activity.
Continuous Ground Activity Raises Concern
Gujarat, known for its seismic sensitivity, has been witnessing frequent tremors in recent days. The Savarkundla region in Amreli district experienced continuous ground activity over nearly 30 hours. In the Mitiala area and nearby villages, residents reported up to 14 minor to moderate tremors, creating panic.
However, official data confirmed only one major tremor, at 1.14 am with a magnitude of 3.0. Locals also reported tremors at 1.37 am and 8.58 am, prompting people to rush out of their homes.
Sources said around eight tremors were felt in the district the previous day, though only one was officially confirmed, with its epicentre near Vankiya village, about 43 km from Amreli.
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