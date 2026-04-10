ETV Bharat / state

14 Tremors in 30 Hours Rattle Gujarat’s Amreli, Fresh Night Quake Sparks Panic

CCTV visuals capture the moment during the earthquake in parts of the Amreli district. ( ETV Bharat )

Amreli: Up to 14 minor tremors in the past 30 hours have rattled Gujarat’s Amreli district, with late-night shocks triggering panic and forcing residents out of their homes. The latest tremor was recorded at 2.24 am, shaking Rajula, Jafarabad and Pipavav.

Startled by the sudden jolt, many residents woke up and rushed outside, especially in coastal regions where tremors felt stronger. Throughout the night, people remained on alert, exchanging calls and messages to check on each other’s safety.

Tremors Felt Across Multiple Regions

According to the Seismology Department, the earthquake measured 3.7 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre near Mahuva. Tremors were felt across Rajula, Jafarabad, Pipavav, Khambha and Savarkundla.

Some houses in Rajula reportedly developed cracks following the tremor. CCTV footage has also surfaced, showing visible shaking, while locals said household items moved suddenly during the impact.

Repeated Tremors Deepen Fear

Residents of Savarkundla taluka, especially in Bhad and nearby villages, have been experiencing frequent minor tremors over the past few days, creating a constant sense of fear and leaving many unable to sleep peacefully.

The latest tremor forced several residents to step outside as a precaution, with concerns raised about the safety of old and weak structures.

No Casualties Reported