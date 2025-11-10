ETV Bharat / state

14 TN Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy For 'Crossing' Maritime Boundary

Nagappattinam: In yet another incident escalating tensions along the Indo-Sri Lankan maritime border, 14 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing near Neduntheevu (Delft Island) on the Sri Lankan waters.

The fishermen were reportedly engaged in routine fishing when Sri Lankan naval personnel surrounded their boats near Neduntheevu and seized one fishing vessel, along with arresting all 14 fishermen. They were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval Base for interrogation.

This latest arrest has sparked both awe and concern among fishing communities in Tamil Nadu, as it comes barely days after a similar crackdown. On November 3, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 35 fishermen from Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts and impounded four boats, causing deep distress among the families of the fishermen.

Fishermen's associations have long accused the Sri Lankan Navy of harassment and excessive use of force, including assaulting the fishermen, damaging their boats, and confiscating equipment. The recurring incidents have put the livelihood of Tamil Nadu's coastal communities in jeopardy, reigniting calls for a permanent diplomatic solution from both the central and state governments.

Questioned about the frequent arrests, Commodore Suvrath Magon, the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry), said at a public event on November 7, "At times, our fishermen cross the maritime boundary, and the Sri Lankan Navy acts within its jurisdiction. We are continuously working with local fishing communities to create awareness and ensure their safety. The Indian Navy is regularly conducting patrols to safeguard the fisherfolk."