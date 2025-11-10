14 TN Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy For 'Crossing' Maritime Boundary
They were fishing near Neduntheevu (Delft Island) when SL naval personnel surrounded their fishing vessels and took them to the Kankesanthurai Naval Base for interrogation.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST|
Updated : November 10, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST
Nagappattinam: In yet another incident escalating tensions along the Indo-Sri Lankan maritime border, 14 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing near Neduntheevu (Delft Island) on the Sri Lankan waters.
The fishermen were reportedly engaged in routine fishing when Sri Lankan naval personnel surrounded their boats near Neduntheevu and seized one fishing vessel, along with arresting all 14 fishermen. They were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval Base for interrogation.
This latest arrest has sparked both awe and concern among fishing communities in Tamil Nadu, as it comes barely days after a similar crackdown. On November 3, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 35 fishermen from Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts and impounded four boats, causing deep distress among the families of the fishermen.
Fishermen's associations have long accused the Sri Lankan Navy of harassment and excessive use of force, including assaulting the fishermen, damaging their boats, and confiscating equipment. The recurring incidents have put the livelihood of Tamil Nadu's coastal communities in jeopardy, reigniting calls for a permanent diplomatic solution from both the central and state governments.
Questioned about the frequent arrests, Commodore Suvrath Magon, the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry), said at a public event on November 7, "At times, our fishermen cross the maritime boundary, and the Sri Lankan Navy acts within its jurisdiction. We are continuously working with local fishing communities to create awareness and ensure their safety. The Indian Navy is regularly conducting patrols to safeguard the fisherfolk."
Despite these assurances, fishermen's families remain anxious as arrests and detentions continue unabated, demanding stronger bilateral measures to protect their safety and restore their right to livelihood.
CM Stalin Writes to Jaishankar
Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to utilise all available diplomatic channels to secure the early release and safe repatriation of the fishermen and the fishing boats. "It is a matter of deep concern that incidents of Indian fishermen and their fishing vessels being detained by the Sri Lankan authorities continue to occur. Several fishermen apprehended in 2024 are still under detention. A total of 128 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and 248 fishing boats are still under Sri Lankan custody," he wrote.
He said the high frequency of arrests of our fishermen and the seizure of their boats has caused severe hardship to their families and has deeply affected the coastal communities that depend on fishing as their primary livelihood. "I urge the Union government to take concerted measures to revitalise the joint working group mechanism and to work towards a mutually acceptable and lasting resolution to this longstanding issue," the letter reads.
