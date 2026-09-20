ETV Bharat / state

14 Students Booked, 4 Suspended For Ragging, Assaulting Juniors At Kerala School

Kasaragod: A class 11 student suffered a twisted arm and leg injury while another was brutally beaten on the face during ragging by their seniors at the Bekoor Higher Secondary School at Uppala in Kerala's Kasaragod. Police have booked 14 students in connection with the case even as the school administration has suspended four accused students.

It is understood that the seniors subjected the Class 11 students to brutal ragging and physical assault over trivial reasons such as wearing shoes and leaving the top buttons of their shirts undone. The incident reportedly took place on the school premises on Friday, where a group of senior students surrounded and threatened the junior students before launching a violent attack.

During the assault, two students sustained injuries—one suffered a twisted arm and leg injury, while the other was brutally beaten on the face. Both injured students are currently undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.

A relative of one of the injured students expressed concern over the severity of the assault, stating that the senior students punched him on the nose and kicked him in the legs. He has sustained significant injuries to his legs and is currently unable to walk, the relative said.