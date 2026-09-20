14 Students Booked, 4 Suspended For Ragging, Assaulting Juniors At Kerala School
The students were assaulted by their seniors at the Bekoor Higher Secondary School at Uppala after being ragged over trivial issues, reports Sandheep Balakrishnan.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Kasaragod: A class 11 student suffered a twisted arm and leg injury while another was brutally beaten on the face during ragging by their seniors at the Bekoor Higher Secondary School at Uppala in Kerala's Kasaragod. Police have booked 14 students in connection with the case even as the school administration has suspended four accused students.
It is understood that the seniors subjected the Class 11 students to brutal ragging and physical assault over trivial reasons such as wearing shoes and leaving the top buttons of their shirts undone. The incident reportedly took place on the school premises on Friday, where a group of senior students surrounded and threatened the junior students before launching a violent attack.
During the assault, two students sustained injuries—one suffered a twisted arm and leg injury, while the other was brutally beaten on the face. Both injured students are currently undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.
A relative of one of the injured students expressed concern over the severity of the assault, stating that the senior students punched him on the nose and kicked him in the legs. He has sustained significant injuries to his legs and is currently unable to walk, the relative said.
The Manjeshwaram police have registered a case against 14 senior students involved in the incident. As part of disciplinary action, four of these students have been suspended from the school.
The incident has sparked outrage among parents and local residents, who are demanding immediate action from school authorities. They emphasized the need for strict measures to prevent such incidents from recurring, especially since similar ragging episodes have reportedly occurred at Bekoor School in the recent past.
Furthermore, it is alleged that a group of Plus Two students at the school had previously threatened and intimidated junior students before the recent attack, raising concerns about the school's ability to maintain a safe environment for its students.
The local community and parents have called for stringent disciplinary measures and implementation of strict rules to curb ragging and ensure the safety of students. They urged authorities to take swift action to prevent such incidents and to establish a zero-tolerance policy against ragging in educational institutions.
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